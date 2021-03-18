Nick Jonas takes us to church for This is Heaven Video “American Songwriter





With a new album called Astronaut, it’s no surprise that Nick Jonas is building another cosmic world with his latest music videos. The most recent, for his song “This is Heaven”, skips from the end of “Spaceman” but places Jonas as a screenwriter behind the scenes. The visual opens with the pop star leaning over a typewriter, seemingly trying to bring her vision to life on paper. This song means a lot to me, to this album. I feel like that’s kind of the focal point, and the kind of thing that propels us into the engagement theme, and honestly [its] just one of my favorites ”, Jonas sharing on his Instagram. While sequencing with the concept of ‘Spaceman’, the song / video gives the storyline a ‘different environment’ and focuses on ‘what happens when you are able to escape in any way that suits you. For some people, it’s a good book, video games, a good meal, a dinner whatever, but it’s about that feeling of escape. In conversation with Apple Music, Jonas developed his love of song. “[This song is] about my personal experience with faith and religion. I believe in a lot of things, and one of the things I do believe is that love is a high and important power that binds us all together, ”he said. “When you are in this state of euphoria and connection with yourself, it should feel like heaven. I wanted to write a song that embodies that. Plus, naturally, Heaven would have saxophone solos. This is heaven / And every time I touch you it gets better, Jonah belts on the chorus. An equally powerful chorus rushes behind him, giving the song a somewhat lit edge. The video, directed by Daniel Broadley (Mark Hoppus, Don Broco), covers Windsor, Southhampton and Windsor. Once Jonas moves away from his script, the streak cuts out as well, switching between streaks of Jonas performing in the beautiful St. Johns Church in Hyde Park, where he is joined by the London Community. Gospel Choir. Anthony Williams conducts the accompaniment, with David Angol on sax, Aaron Graham on drums and Leiah Fournier on keys. “This is Heaven” is the second single from Jonas’ new album just released, Astronaut. Watch the video below. Photo by Anthony Mandler







