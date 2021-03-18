Sheryl Underwood: What she said about the conflict between Sharon Osbourne | Entertainment

Osbourne and Underwood have entered a heated debate over Osbourne’s support for his longtime friend, Piers Morgan. Morgan was accused of racism in his comments on Prince Harry and Meghan’s interview with Oprah Winfrey.
On her podcast, Underwood thanked everyone for their support and explained that she was moderating the day she and Osbourne faced off because regular moderator Carrie Ann Inaba was sick.
Because of this, Underwood said she wants to be calm and focused to do her job well.
She reminded her podcast hearing that she told Osbourne – who became visibly moved during the exchange – “Forgive me.”
“When I can get ‘Forgive me’ out of my mouth, it means you’re ready for healing,” Underwood said. “I said ‘I’m so sorry, I’m so sorry, I never meant to hurt you.'”
She said she could tell from the expressions of her co-hosts after the exchange “that there was some anxiety”, but that she was more focused on a dentist appointment than she had. had straight after the salon, the things she needed to do and the desire to make a dentist appointment. nap.
“I was almost calm,” she says.
Underwood said she was hurt and disappointed, but determined to “manage” and do her job. And as she hesitated the next day as to how the show was going to play out, “I kept saying, Sheryl, this is entertainment, this is television, this is daytime television.”
“You want to keep this show on the air for 10 more years, because you think it has legs,” she said. “And people are going through shows all the time.”
She said she was at peace over what had happened.
“I slept well, because I didn’t do anything to anyone. I didn’t do anything,” Underwood said. “And I was a good friend. No matter what happened to me, I was a good friend.”
Underwood said Osbourne asked afterwards if they could speak and they did, but she did not disclose what was said.
