The US box office fell 80% in 2020 due to the streaming boom





08:00 PDT 03/18/2021



by



Pamela mcclintock



Digital subscribers hit the billion mark globally for the first time as cinema collapsed last year amid the pandemic, according to the Motion Picture Association’s annual report.

Each year, the Motion Picture Association, the leading lobbying organization for Hollywood studios, compiles a detailed report analyze the performance of the global box office. It was a thankless task in 2020, a year that saw devastated film release due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has resulted in theaters being closed in the United States and around the world. On the other hand, digital visualization has exploded. For the first time, subscribers to online services crossed the billion mark to 1.1 billion, a gain of 26% from 2019 (which included 306.8 billion subscriptions in the United States, a peak of 32 %). In total, the global mobile / home entertainment market generated revenue of $ 68.8 billion in 2020, a 23% jump from 2019 (which excludes cable subscribers). According to the MPA, the US box office fell to $ 2.2 billion, in 2020, an unprecedented drop of 80%, while global box office revenues fell to $ 12 billion, a drop of 72% (the recovery in China and other Asian markets helped slow the devastation abroad). Films entering production also fell 46%. For the first time ever, China ($ 3 billion) surpassed North America to rank as the world’s largest box office market. North America was second, followed by Japan ($ 1.3 billion). The entertainment business as a whole has been saved thanks to the strength of premium streaming and video on demand. Total theatrical and digital / mobile entertainment globally was $ 80.8 billion, an 18% drop offset by 31% digital viewing. The total of cinema and digital / mobile in the United States was $ 32.2 billion, up from $ 36.1 billion in 2019. “The past year has been difficult for the global economy and for virtually every aspect of our daily lives: the appalling loss of life, the dire consequences for our frontline workers, the devastating and widespread loss of jobs and businesses, and the almost complete shutdown of many industries, ”MPA President and CEO Charles Rivkin said in his letter presenting the 60-page report. “Our staff were not immune: jobs were lost, productions were downsized or closed, and cinemas closed around the world,” Rivkin continued. “But, in an otherwise painful year for theatrical shows and our industry as a whole, home and organized entertainment has exploded. The good news wasn’t limited to homes, laptops and other personal devices. As recent stories have shown, audiences have never lost their appetites for the theatrical experience, and drive-ins have seen their best returns in decades. “ The report was released as Hollywood and exhibitors expect a box office recovery as US theaters reopen in key markets including Los Angeles and New York. Friday, AMC Entertainment, the American chain, says that 98% of its circuit will be open. According to the MPA survey, the most viewed home movies included Frozen II (which hit theaters at the end of 2019), while the most watched streaming series were Ozark. During the 2020 pandemic, 55% of adults said their viewing of an online subscription service increased, while 46 said their pay-TV viewing increased. Additionally, over 86% of adults and over 55% of adults watch content on a mobile. Daily listening on these devices is most common among the 18-24 and 25-39 age groups, as well as Hispanics and Blacks.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos