Kiss’ Paul Stanley talks 2021 Rock Hall nominees, singing Motown hits

Paul Stanley negotiates Starchild for “Ooh child.”

On the new album “Now and Then”, released on Friday, To kiss The rocker puts on makeup to sing Motown classics with his band Soul Station, founded in 2015. The project is how Stanley pays homage to the gospel and R&B artists he grew up listening to, with bold and clear covers of the early 1970s hits such as “Let’s Stay Together” by Al Green and “Just My Imagination (Running Away with Me)” by Temptations.

Stanley knows his retro sound won’t suit all Kiss fans. Playing with Soul Station before the lockout, “there were people who came in and said, ‘It’s not for me,’ and it’s okay, ‘he says. “I just think if you taste food, for example, and if you taste it with the mindset that you’re not going to like it, you won’t like it.”

USA TODAY recently caught up with Stanley, 69, on Zoom to discuss soul music, Kiss and Rock Hall 2021.

How does Soul Station scratch you differently from Kiss?

Paul Stanley:There are only two types of music, and it’s good and bad. So I didn’t find it different from when I did “Phantom of the Opera” it’s music, and it’s music that connects me emotionally and has been for many years. There are people who are surprised that I sing this, but I’m not because I sing it at home. But I did it selfishly, honestly, because all of this great music was relegated to being samples in rap tunes. And that’s all well and good, but by God we need this music.

The album includes four new songs, including “I, Oh I” and “I Do”. Was it a challenge to try to write Motown style?

Stanley: I’m not Eddie Kendricks, I’m not Smokey Robinson, I’m not Russell Thompkins, I’m not one of those people. It was not about mimicry, but to understand the essence, the intention and the emotion behind the song. I wanted Soul Station to be rooted in the past, but not there. I thought it was important to bring music to the present without making it “new and improved” because it doesn’t need to be improved. I just wanted more. So when I hear “I, Oh I” or “I Do”, those songs capture something that I loved about those classic songs without me sitting down and consciously trying to (recreate) them.

Kiss “Destroyer” turned 45 earlier this week. What do you think of this album now?

Stanley:I made this album as a young adult and I’m still here. It was a real learning experience working with (producer) Bob Ezrin because we were just kids from New York. He treated us like fools we were, but fools with great potential. This album was crucial for us. It certainly surprised a lot of people because it didn’t sound like (1975 breakthrough) “Alive!” We made a movie album, something that looks like an IMAX movie. I am very proud of it. It’s no coincidence that our set list contains even more “Destroyer” songs than any other song.

Although you wrote “God of Thunder”, Gene Simmons ended up singing it. Do you regret it or was it the right decision?

Stanley:Oh my God, I was devastated. I was broken. I brought the song and thought it was that signature song for me. We brought in a producer for a lot of reasons, and one of them was to be the jumping off point between Gene and me, because there were definitely times when Gene and I disagreed. So I played “God of Thunder” and Bob says, “That’s great, Gene sings it”, and we move on. And I’m right there broken. In the background it couldn’t have been a better move, it’s a song that defines Gene’s character and he did it so well. Sometimes you are lucky to be wrong.

Have there been any discussions with Gene about more Kiss music? (The band released their last studio album, “Monster”, in 2012.)

Stanley:I don’t really see a reason for that, to be completely honest most of the time when classic bands release new albums they get watched and listened to and thrown out because they don’t have the gravity, they do not have. I am not of the age that comes with something that is a time capsule or that is attached to a certain period of your life. I am not alone in this case. When you see classic bands on TV or if there’s a concert video, turn the sound off and I’ll tell you every time they play a new song because the audience sits down.

So it’s strange to me that people always want you to make a new album, but then they say, “That’s great, now play your hits.” So honestly at this point there is no real reward, there is a lot more reward in changing lanes as I keep moving forward. But when it comes to recording more Kiss material, I’m like, “Why?” I thought “Delilah of modern times” or “Hell or hallelujah” were as good as anything I’ve written and as good as anything we’ve recorded, but that’s understandable, it’s like new wine. He just hasn’t aged. So I prefer not to try to roll a stone up the hill.

Kiss joined the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2014. Who would you like to see inducted this year?

Stanley:The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame had such a stigma attached to it and rightly so. It’s such an old men’s club where they pick their favorites from a back room. And most of them, quite honestly, after the first handle you ask most of the people in America who (these artists) are and they have no idea. So to see it become more of a reflection of popularity and influence is a good thing. Foo Fighters is a great group. (Iron) Maiden belongs in there. Without Maiden, there wouldn’t be an abundance of bands that look like Maiden. Isn’t that what brings you to the Hall of Fame?