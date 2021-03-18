Connect with us

INXS ‘Andrew Farriss Goes Solo – Exclusive First Song | Culture & Leisure

5 hours ago

For most of his musical career, Andrew Farriss has thankfully been in the background for INXS.

He was the group’s lead songwriter, notice an Australian Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee who, along with the late singer Michael Hutchence, wrote hits such as “Original Sin”, “What You Need “,” Listen Like Thieves “,” Need You Tonight, “” New Sensation “and many more. On stage, however, Farriss quietly played his guitars and keyboards, often backwards.

With the group largely inactive since 2012, however, he took the hat – literally – off the leader. Spending time in Nashville as well as Australia, he released a solo EP, “Love Makes the World”, last fall, while his self-titled debut album – whose song “The Kelly Gang” is released exclusively below. below – out Friday, March 19. Farriss will be leading his own group from dates next month in Australia, and he’s gradually getting used to the idea of ​​being The Guy on stage rather than one of the guys in the group.

“Yeah, that makes me think about it a bit more, where I didn’t have to before,” said Farriss, 61, over the phone from Sydney. “And also I have to be careful because my wife always kicks me in the ass about what I’m wearing and all that stuff, which was pretty important to me before but now it really matters.” .

Farris, who resides in the Tamworth campaign when he’s Down Under, admits he “didn’t really know what Andrew Farriss was supposed to be after an experience like that, with the band” – which sold over 70 million albums worldwide and had seven Top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 between 1985-90. He says country music has long been drawn to country music, starting with the Western American movies he watched in his youth, which in turn led him to artists such as Willie Nelson and Waylon Jennings and others, especially in the Outlaw Country part of the spectrum.

“I think about the culture of what inspired these guys,” Farriss explains, “and it’s funny because if you listen to, say, Willie Nelson, he often says, ‘I just wanna be a cowboy.’ And you look and say, “Why would that be?

“But then you look at this story, and I think those older guys were very aware of where this culture came from. I think a lot of what has happened in recent years, (the country) has gone into this urban sprawl, modern style over modern culture and modern city life, but the roots of it all go back to the time, for me that’s the interesting part.

“So when I went to Nashville and walked into the room, people said, ‘Hey Andrew, what do you want to write about?’ I would sell, ‘Well, to be honest I’d love to write about the old west in this country – and they kind of looked at me like,’ Hey, man, that’s not going to make us a success. “And I’m like, ‘Well, yeah, but, you know, I’ve had successes, great successes, before …'”

Nonetheless, Farriss found writing and recording in Nashville to be “liberating” and “refreshing,” although his collaborators included Australian ex-patriates such as Mark and Jay O’Shea – who co-wrote “The Kelly Gang, ”a song about their homeland’s infamous 19th century criminal gang led by Ned Kelly. The biggest difference, he notes, was letting his lyrics lead more than instrumental ideas.

“I think I use the lyrics in everything I’m working on these days to guide me,” says Farriss. “If they’re compassionate lyrics, I’ll try to use compassionate music. If they’re about, ‘Hey, it’s party time. Let’s all drink booze and get lost, “so I think,” Yeah, I’ll write an upbeat word song and it’ll be cool and everyone can party.

“It was cool, because I think what happens to a lot of artists and songwriters is that they get cataloged by people -” No, you walk into that little box there- low, and you behave yourself. “But I don’t believe it, so it’s been nice to go in that kind of a different direction.”

Farriss does not deny his INXS past, however. He plans to include reworked versions of some of his songs in his own shows, and he’s also tacitly involved in a musical that a former manager built from the band’s songs.

“You know, INXS, two of the guys are my brothers, Timmy and Jon, and the other guys are like my brothers, my family,” Farriss says. “And then when you get to a point, like INXS did, where you’re a multinational entity running around to entertain, write songs, and have big hits, a pint of reality, you’re still kind of. friends from high school All I can say is I feel so blessed that we did it together like this. “

And Farriss is hoping he feels just as lucky with the music he makes now and continues to do on his own.

“I’ve kind of become who I want to be now,” he says. “I feel comfortable. I can write songs and sing them, and I feel good with all of them. I feel really lucky, to be honest with you.”

