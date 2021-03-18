Bollywood wives, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan live fabulous lives in the Maldives. See the pictures

Half of the fabulous lives of Bollywood brides Seema Khan and Maheep Kapoor are having a wonderful time in the Maldives. They posted new photos and videos from their tropical vacation.

Sharing her fair share of photos, Maheep wrote: “I am very grateful to be here with my son and friends.” The ladies are in a complex called Angsana Velavaru. The photos show them in beachwear, with Maheep choosing to go a little more modest. Seema shared a video of them together as they walked to the beach and wrote, “We were having a fab time !!”

Maheep is also accompanied by her son, Jahaan Kapoor. All of their friends in the industry have reacted to the photos shared by Maheep. Fitness enthusiast designer Manish Malhotra and Ananya Panday’s aunt Deanne Panday, singer Kanika Kapoor and producer Sajid Nadiadwala Warda Khan’s wife enjoyed the photos.

As the wives of actors Sanjay Kapoor and Sohail Khan, both from wealthy Bollywood families, Maheep and Seema have been seen in celebrity pictures and videos but never got to the point. That all changed when Karan Johar produced Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives released on Netflix. The show also starred Bhavana Panday, wife of actor Chunky Panday and mother of actor Ananya Panday and 90s star Neelam Kothari Sonii, now a jewelry designer.

Writing about it, the Hindustan Times magazine said: “The biggest problem is the serious tone the series has adopted. In the first few episodes, as the introductions are made and the mood is set, Fabulous Lives is at. its most entertaining. Sanjay Kapoor offers you real moments of fishing out of the water as the desi dad takes his daughter, Shanaya, to the prestigious and pretentious Le Bal, among the Parisian elite. Karan Johar enters with the fire of artifice, striking the match that lights the first and only fight of the entire season. With not enough organic fights, makers resort to cooking. “

The show was a big hit in India.