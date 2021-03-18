Actor and lawyer Mark Ruffalo applauds bills to increase infrastructure funding for Forever Chemicals

WASHINGTON Actor and conservationist Mark Ruffalo applauded the introduction of sweeping infrastructure legislation introduced by major House committees, which would provide $ 3.5 billion over the next five years to fight against the toxic chemicals forever known as PFAS in drinking water and industrial wastewater.

Here is a statement from Ruffalo:

It is simply not true that polluters can dump their PFAS waste on the rest of us. It is the good news that the Chairman of the Transport and Infrastructure Committee, Peter DeFazio, and the Chairman of the Energy and Trade Committee, Frank Pallone, along with other members of their committees, have presented a project. bill to provide a total of $ 3.5 billion in grants to help our community water systems and wastewater treatment plants deal with their toxic mess. This is an important first step. But there is still a long way to go to ensure we have clean water and that polluters, not the public, share the cost of cleaning up.

The Water Quality Protection and Job Creation Act, 2021, introduced by Rep. DeFazio (D-Ore.), Subcommittee Chair Grace F. Napolitano (D-Calif.) and Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Pa.), sets new agenda to spend $ 1 billion in five-year grants to municipalities to implement industrial PFAS waste treatment standards.

The LIFT America Act of 2021, introduced by Rep. Pallone (DN.J.) and the 32 Democrats on the committee, sets out new program to provide $ 2.5 billion in grants to help community water systems filter PFAS from drinking water .

The environmental working group has identified at least 2,500 industrial sites that may release PFAS to air and water or channel PFAS waste to wastewater treatment plants. A peer-reviewed study by scientists at the EWG estimates that more than 200 million Americans may have PFAS chemicals in their drinking water.

Exposure to very low levels of PFAS chemicals in drinking water is linked to a range of health effects, including cancer, reproductive damage, and damage to the immune system.

###

The Environmental Task Force is a non-profit, non-partisan organization that empowers people to live healthier lives in healthier environments. Through research, advocacy and unique educational tools, the EWG stimulates consumer choice and civic action. Visitwww.ewg.orgfor more information.