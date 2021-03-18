Entertainment
Actor and lawyer Mark Ruffalo applauds bills to increase infrastructure funding for Forever Chemicals
WASHINGTON Actor and conservationist Mark Ruffalo applauded the introduction of sweeping infrastructure legislation introduced by major House committees, which would provide $ 3.5 billion over the next five years to fight against the toxic chemicals forever known as PFAS in drinking water and industrial wastewater.
Here is a statement from Ruffalo:
It is simply not true that polluters can dump their PFAS waste on the rest of us. It is the good news that the Chairman of the Transport and Infrastructure Committee, Peter DeFazio, and the Chairman of the Energy and Trade Committee, Frank Pallone, along with other members of their committees, have presented a project. bill to provide a total of $ 3.5 billion in grants to help our community water systems and wastewater treatment plants deal with their toxic mess. This is an important first step. But there is still a long way to go to ensure we have clean water and that polluters, not the public, share the cost of cleaning up.
The Water Quality Protection and Job Creation Act, 2021, introduced by Rep. DeFazio (D-Ore.), Subcommittee Chair Grace F. Napolitano (D-Calif.) and Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Pa.), sets new agenda to spend $ 1 billion in five-year grants to municipalities to implement industrial PFAS waste treatment standards.
The LIFT America Act of 2021, introduced by Rep. Pallone (DN.J.) and the 32 Democrats on the committee, sets out new program to provide $ 2.5 billion in grants to help community water systems filter PFAS from drinking water .
The environmental working group has identified at least 2,500 industrial sites that may release PFAS to air and water or channel PFAS waste to wastewater treatment plants. A peer-reviewed study by scientists at the EWG estimates that more than 200 million Americans may have PFAS chemicals in their drinking water.
Exposure to very low levels of PFAS chemicals in drinking water is linked to a range of health effects, including cancer, reproductive damage, and damage to the immune system.
###
The Environmental Task Force is a non-profit, non-partisan organization that empowers people to live healthier lives in healthier environments. Through research, advocacy and unique educational tools, the EWG stimulates consumer choice and civic action. Visitwww.ewg.orgfor more information.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]