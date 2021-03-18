Letitia Wright and Josh O’Connor to star in Irish feature film ‘Provision’





06:56 PDT 03/18/2021



by



Alex Ritman



Wright will play a young Nigerian struggling with the Irish asylum system in Irish writer-director Frank Berry’s drama.

Two of the UK’s biggest emerging names are teaming up on a new feature. Hollywood journalist understands that Letitia Wright, the BAFTA-winning star of Black Panther and Steve McQueen’s Small ax movie Mangrove, and Josh O’Connor, the God’s country escape who recently landed a Golden Globe for his highly praised portrayal of Prince Charles in Netflix The crown, are showing in the upcoming Irish independent film Disposition. Disposition will tell the story of Ishtar Deresse (Wright), a young African woman fleeing the persecution of criminals in her home country of Nigeria due to drug debts left by her late brother. She spends over two years in the Irish asylum system, and during that time she stays in various remote and overcrowded centers across the country, where she lives under constant threat of deportation. After seeing the family she shared a room with being evicted, Ishtar is approached by a new security guard Conor Healy (O’Connor) who, feeling guilty about his involvement in the deportation, offers to use the kitchen there. night to cook it. own food. Having spent time in prison, Conor sympathizes with the residents, and especially the traumatic past of the Ishtars. The more Ishtar and Conor learn about each other, the more their friendship grows. However, their growing bond and any possibility of a future together are frequently threatened and disrupted in an environment where asylum seekers are seen as mere numbers in a dehumanizing system. Frank Berry, who unveiled the Irish criminal justice system in his 2017 report Michael inside, directed Disposition, with Donna Eperon, Aoife O’Sullivan and Tristan Orpen Lynch producing for Subotica Entertainment (Michael inside, Terminal). Filming is scheduled to begin in April in Ireland. Wright is replaced by Identity Agency Group and his lawyers at Sloane, Offer, Weber and Dern, while O’Connor is replaced by CAA and the Independent Talent Group.







