WWE Long-Term Booking Future Hosts Randy Orton vs. The Fiend Feud | Launderer report

On Sunday night at Fastlane, WWE will present the final chapter in the months-long rivalry between Randy Orton and “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt when The Viper takes on Alexa Bliss in a match that will be less wrestling and more spectacle.

This angle will be the last in a program that began in November 2020 and will end at WrestleMania 37 on April 10 and 11. And it also represents a throwback to the days of long-term storytelling.

Smoldering storylines are a rarity in today’s wrestling industry, a throwback to when Vince McMahon kicked off a program in October and drove it through the New Year and to a big point. culminating at the Show of Shows.

Such storytelling hasn’t been prominent in the industry for quite some time, however, thanks to a shorter attention span from fans and bookers. In fact, just four weeks away from the biggest show of the year, WWE is only starting to make the WrestleMania card.

Of the matches announced, none feature rivalries that existed before the Royal Rumble on January 31.

The Fiend vs. Randy Orton, although not yet officially confirmed, will break that streak. Most importantly, it will give us a clear glimpse into the future of long-term reservation in the most prominent wrestling company.

The art of attraction

What helped make the storyline so effective and kept it from going stale was WWE’s willingness to let the character of Wyatt’s Fiend become the attraction that he is.

The company and its creative forces have kept the masked maniac kept off television since the horrific conclusion of TLC: Tables, Ladders and Chairs last December and have told the story exclusively through the eyes of Orton and Bliss.

He’s preserved the character’s uniqueness in an era when everyone is totally overexposed, especially on the weekly three-hour slog known as Raw.

Every Monday night we see Drew McIntyre on the show four or five times. Same as The Hurt Business. They are almost always in competition, which means fans are subjected to PPV wrestling matches on free TV, which makes theirrealà la carte contests have less value.

The overexposure creates fan exhaustion, and after five weeks of construction, audiences are ready to move on.

It’s a testament to Wyatt and the creative team that they were able to create a character that doesn’t have to be ubiquitous to have an effect on the stories at hand. Everyone knows The Fiend is returning, and there’s a feeling of buzz and excitement about the comeback.

Why? Because WWE didn’t rush him to TV after he was set on fire by Orton in December. They played the long game, waited for it and will bring it back just in time to have a huge effect on building WrestleMania.

He’s an attraction, a premium character that just doesn’t exist anywhere else in the fight right now. He can have an entire story built around him without actually appearing for four months. Then when he does show up, it means more than he would have gotten if he fought AJ Styles for the sixth time in eight weeks on another bloated edition of Raw.

The fact that people still care about The Fiend and that there is a measurable buzz surrounding his return indicates that WWE could (and should) be more willing to use their top stars more sparingly, to avoid the exhaustion of fans.

Imagine how even more McIntyre’s revenge on Bobby Lashley would have been had he been away from television since Elimination Chamber on February 21, hitting Fastlane in time to host that WrestleMania match.

As great as the premise of the premium characters may sound, the long-term reservation only works if there is a definitive endgame and WWE manages to maintain the landing.

People always remember the finish

WWE has proven that they can keep a character warm even if they keep them away from television, but the long-term future of the reservation will be determined by the conclusion of the Wyatt-Orton storyline.

One of the most recent misfires in WrestleMania history was the 2017 WWE Championship match in which Orton and Wyatt faced off in a ring that had bugs and other haunting imagery projected, just in time for the first to deliver an RKO and win the title.

It was a disaster, a major disappointment that drew moans from the fans.

Performers have the opportunity to rectify that during this year’s Immortals Showcase, and there’s more to it this time around than critical reactions.

If the performers and scriptwriters don’t come to a fitting end to Bliss’ six months of supernatural angles and stellar character work, it will all be for naught.

This will plant a bug in McMahon’s head that long-term booking doesn’t work because stories always drink to the finish line. He’ll opt for shorter, more compact rivalries that rob fans of the epic storytelling that gave them the Mega Powers in the late 1980s and Bret vs. Owen Hart in the 1990s.

Those in power will cite a short attention span and an ever-changing fan base as the reason they can’t devote so much time to a single feud. We’ll have more and more WrestleMania maps built in the last two months of build, rather than the culmination of long feuds and character journeys.

Gone are the days of Bret and “Stone Cold”, Steve Austin’s feud leading to the most epic double turn in wrestling history. We’ll be subjected to month-long programs that may or may not build real stars, rushed to a conclusion for fear fans will get bored.

And all because the end of this particular feud fails to elicit the expected response.

This WrestleMania is important for a number of reasons, not the least of which will be the fans’ return to Raymond James Stadium. Historically, however, this could most likely be the event fans consider the night long-term storytelling in pro wrestling died.

Ironically, it will be up to an unwavering force born in the deepest and darkest corners of Wyatt’s mind to help keep him alive.