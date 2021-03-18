Trevor Noah on Atlanta shootings: ‘we could see it coming’

Daily Show host Trevor Noah has a message for Robert Aaron Long, the man who admitted to killing eight people, including six women of Asian descent, at Atlanta-area spas and blamed the violence to a sexual addiction.

You killed six Asian people, the late-night TV host said on Wednesday. “… If there is anyone who is racist, it is a mother who kills six Asian women. Your murders speak louder than your words.

Noah also slammed the Atlanta Police Force for digging deeper into Longs’ account that the attacks stemmed from sex addiction and saying the shootings did not appear to be motivated by racism.

Cherokee County Sheriff’s Captain Jay Baker told reporters on Wednesday that Long had a terrible day, prompting many to accuse him of sympathizing with the 21-year-old Georgian, who has been accused of four counts of murder and one count of aggravated assault. .

(Baker also reportedly promoted a t-shirt with racist language on China and the coronavirus last year via Facebook with the caption, place your order while they last.)

It was a bad day for him, Noah said, citing Bakers’ statements on Long. For him? … No, yesterday was a bad day for the people who lost their lives. It’s … always interesting who the police are trying to find humanity.

But I can guarantee you that if a black person or a brunette person engaged in a series of massacres in a white neighborhood, not a [chance] Was a policeman going to go on TV and say, well, he was kind of at the end of his rope, and he did.

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic to which former President Trump and others have repeatedly referred via racist terms such as the Chinese virus and kung flu, 3,795 racially-motivated attacks have been carried out against Asian Americans, according to a study by Stop AAPI Hate.

The report also concluded that the total likely represents a fraction of the attacks that occurred, as many were not reported to the group. Among the victims of this week’s shootings in Georgia were Delaina Ashley Yaun, 33, of Acworth; Paul Andre Michels, 54, of Atlanta; Xiaojie Yan, 49, from Kennesaw; and Daoyou Feng, 44, address unknown.

Don’t tell me this thing had nothing to do with race, Noah continued on The Daily Show.

Even though the shooter says he thinks it has to do with his sex addiction, you can’t disconnect this violence from the racial stereotypes people attach to Asian women. This guy blamed a specific race of people for their problems and then murdered them because of it. If it’s not racism, then the word makes no sense.

Noah is among several entertainment luminaries who have condemned the rise in anti-Asian violence and urged authorities to recognize the Atlanta bombings as a hate crime. Among the many who spoke were Gemma Chan, George Takei, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Daniel Dae Kim, Margaret Cho and Barack Obama.

Why are people so invested in resolving symptoms rather than in the cause? Said Noah. America is making this time and again a country that wants to fight the symptoms and not the underlying conditions that cause those symptoms to take effect.

Racism, misogyny, gun violence, mental illness, frankly this incident could have been all of these combined. … America is a rich tapestry of mass shooting motivations. … Let’s try to be careful, so that this does not happen again. Because the truth is, we could see it coming.

Times editor-in-chief Anh Do contributed to this report.