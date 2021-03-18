Entertainment
Trevor Noah on Atlanta shootings: ‘we could see it coming’
Daily Show host Trevor Noah has a message for Robert Aaron Long, the man who admitted to killing eight people, including six women of Asian descent, at Atlanta-area spas and blamed the violence to a sexual addiction.
You killed six Asian people, the late-night TV host said on Wednesday. “… If there is anyone who is racist, it is a mother who kills six Asian women. Your murders speak louder than your words.
Noah also slammed the Atlanta Police Force for digging deeper into Longs’ account that the attacks stemmed from sex addiction and saying the shootings did not appear to be motivated by racism.
Cherokee County Sheriff’s Captain Jay Baker told reporters on Wednesday that Long had a terrible day, prompting many to accuse him of sympathizing with the 21-year-old Georgian, who has been accused of four counts of murder and one count of aggravated assault. .
(Baker also reportedly promoted a t-shirt with racist language on China and the coronavirus last year via Facebook with the caption, place your order while they last.)
It was a bad day for him, Noah said, citing Bakers’ statements on Long. For him? … No, yesterday was a bad day for the people who lost their lives. It’s … always interesting who the police are trying to find humanity.
But I can guarantee you that if a black person or a brunette person engaged in a series of massacres in a white neighborhood, not a [chance] Was a policeman going to go on TV and say, well, he was kind of at the end of his rope, and he did.
Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic to which former President Trump and others have repeatedly referred via racist terms such as the Chinese virus and kung flu, 3,795 racially-motivated attacks have been carried out against Asian Americans, according to a study by Stop AAPI Hate.
The report also concluded that the total likely represents a fraction of the attacks that occurred, as many were not reported to the group. Among the victims of this week’s shootings in Georgia were Delaina Ashley Yaun, 33, of Acworth; Paul Andre Michels, 54, of Atlanta; Xiaojie Yan, 49, from Kennesaw; and Daoyou Feng, 44, address unknown.
Don’t tell me this thing had nothing to do with race, Noah continued on The Daily Show.
Even though the shooter says he thinks it has to do with his sex addiction, you can’t disconnect this violence from the racial stereotypes people attach to Asian women. This guy blamed a specific race of people for their problems and then murdered them because of it. If it’s not racism, then the word makes no sense.
Noah is among several entertainment luminaries who have condemned the rise in anti-Asian violence and urged authorities to recognize the Atlanta bombings as a hate crime. Among the many who spoke were Gemma Chan, George Takei, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Daniel Dae Kim, Margaret Cho and Barack Obama.
Why are people so invested in resolving symptoms rather than in the cause? Said Noah. America is making this time and again a country that wants to fight the symptoms and not the underlying conditions that cause those symptoms to take effect.
Racism, misogyny, gun violence, mental illness, frankly this incident could have been all of these combined. … America is a rich tapestry of mass shooting motivations. … Let’s try to be careful, so that this does not happen again. Because the truth is, we could see it coming.
Times editor-in-chief Anh Do contributed to this report.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]