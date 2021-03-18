From Shilpa Shetty & Bhagyashree to Neetu Kapoor: Bollywood stars returning in 2021





After a long interval, female Bollywood stars like Madhuri Dixit, Lara Dutta, Esha Deol and others are all set to win millions of hearts once again with their stellar performances.

The past year has not been successful for many of us, including Bollywood celebrities. Although several blockbuster films featuring great actors have been released on OTT platforms, theaters have been closed due to the ongoing pandemic. Now, finally, directors are gearing up to release their films to the big screen as the government eased COVID-19 standards and also allowed theaters to operate with a certain audience percentage. In fact, Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharmas Roohi was the first big budget movie to hit theaters. And it’s interesting that the film is doing well at the box office despite the pandemic situation. However, in Bollywood we constantly have the opportunity to see the performances of new talent. But this year the experience will be a little different. Well, aside from a few fresh faces, we’ll also get to see some old faces as several Bollywood stars are all set to make their comeback in 2021. They were a long way from the limelight, but now they’re back with a bang. And their fans can’t wait to see them again. Celebrities like Shilpa Shetty, Esha Deol, Ayesha Jhulka, Neetu Kapoor and more are set to win millions of hearts once again with their brilliant performances after a long hiatus. Shilpa shetty Shilpa Shetty will be returning to the big screen with Nikamma. The film also stars Bhagyashrees’ son Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Sethia in lead roles. Shilpa also has Priyadarshans Hungama 2 in her kitty alongside Paresh Rawal, Meezaan, and Pranitha Subhash. Shilpas ‘last film was Apne, released in 2007 and later, in 2014, she became a producer on Harman Bawejas’ film Dishkiyaoon. Pooja bhatt Pooja recently reprized the acting role with the web series Bombay Begums, released on Women’s Day 2021. Earlier, in 2020, the actress made an appearance in Sadak 2, which starred Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles. Bhagyashree Maine Pyar Kiya famous Bhagyashree is making a comeback with Kangana Ranaut, starring Thalaivi and with Prabhas Radhe Shyam’s upcoming film starring director Radha Krishna Kumar. Almost 10 years ago, the actress was last seen in a movie called Red Alert; Internal war. Ayesha jhulka Ayesha, known for films like Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, Khiladi among others, is set to return to theater in 2021 with a web series called Hush Hush. The dramatic thriller also stars Karishma Tanna, Soha Ali Khan, Shahana Goswami and Kritika Kamra in the lead roles. Ayesha was last seen in a movie called Genius in 2018. Madhuri Dixit Well, Madhuri Dixit is also set to make her digital debut with Finding Anamika. The web series is directed by Karishma Kohli and Bejoy Nambiar. The gorgeous actress was last seen in Karan Johars’ 2019 film Kalank. Neetu Kapoor After a long hiatus, Neetu Kapoor is set to return to Bollywood with Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The film also stars Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani in lead roles. Earlier, a few years ago, she starred in a few movies like Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Besharam, Do Dooni Chaar, among others, alongside her last actor-husband Rishi Kapoor. Esha deol Esha Deol recently finished shooting a Hindi movie; however, she has yet to make the official announcement about it. Apparently, she is currently preparing for her next project which will go upstairs by the middle of this year. The actress made her Bollywood debut in 2002 with Aftab Shivdasani star Koi Mera Dil Se Poochhe. Lara dutta Lara Dutta is set to return to the big screens with Akshay Kumar Starrer Bell Bottom. Directed by Ranjit Tiwari, the film also stars Huma Qureshi in the lead role. However, Lara was last seen in a web series called Hundred. Read also:Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai to Gangubai Kathiawadi: Bollywood movies hitting theaters in 2021 X

