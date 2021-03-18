Actor Depp seeks trial in female drummer case, saying his decision is ‘just plain wrong’

LONDON (Reuters) – Lawyers for Hollywood actor Johnny Depp have said his ex-wife claiming she donated her divorce settlement to charity was a calculated lie as they sought permission to to appeal a decision of the High Court in London confirming that he was a wife drummer.

Judge Andrew Nicol ruled last November that Depp violently assaulted Amber Heard during their tumultuous five-year relationship, causing her to fear for her life at times.

He rejected Depps’ claims that the allegations were a hoax and his portrayal of his ex-wife as a gold digger.

The move came after three weeks of hearings in which the court heard claims and counterclaims from Depp, 57, and Heard, 34, who accused each other of violent explosions.

Depp, a star of films including Pirates of the Caribbean and Edward Scissorhands, had gone to court in London to sue The Sun newspaper and one of its reporters over an article claiming he had been violent towards Heard.

Following Nicols ‘verdict, considered highly damaging to Depps’ career, the actor was asked to leave the Fantastic Beasts franchise, the spinoff of the Harry Potter books and films.

On Thursday, Depps’ legal team asked the Court of Appeals for leave to challenge Nicols’ findings, arguing that the judges’ decision was patently flawed. They said they wanted a new trial.

Lawyers for Depps said they wanted to rely on new evidence that Heard had not given the $ 7 million of his 2016 divorce settlement to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles (CHLA), as she had said.

It was a calculated and manipulative lie, they argued in written submissions, designed to portray her as very righteous and a victim, and had she been known she would have cast her testimony in a different light.

TOO GLIBLY

Depps’ attorney Andrew Caldecott told the court Nicol had too flexibly accepted the Heards version of events and had failed to properly conduct a forensic investigative exercise. When asked if he thinks Nicol believed Heards every word, Caldecott said yes.

In last summer’s libel lawsuit, Heard said Depp would turn into a jealous alter ego, the monster, after using drugs and alcohol and threatening to kill her.

Heard detailed 14 occasions of extreme violence when she said the actor choked, punched, slapped, cut her on the head, strangled and punched her, with Nicol agreeing that 12 of those accounts were true.

Lawyers for News Group Newspapers (NGN), publishers of The Sun, argued that the arguments for an appeal were patently flawed and ill-conceived.

NGN’s attorney, Sasha Wass, told the Court of Appeal that the conclusion in Nicols was that he found Heard a convincing witness and that Depp lacked credibility.

The learned judge has repeatedly found Mr Depp to have lied, she said.

Another NGN lawyer, Adam Wolanski, said new evidence on divorce money to support the gold digger theory – which he called a misogynist trope – could have been obtained before the trial last year and Heard could then have been questioned about it.

Wolanski said that $ 950,000 to the ACLU and $ 850,000 to the CHLA had been made by anonymous donors in her honor or designated as a donation from her, and that she fully intended to keep her promises. .

She did not say anything dishonest in her witness statement, Wolanski said.

Court of Appeal justices Nicholas Underhill and James Dingemans have said they will soon render their decision on whether or not to allow an appeal.