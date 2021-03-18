“ We must stop the violence and hatred against our Asian brothers and sisters ” – CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) Actor Daniel Dae Kim spoke to lawmakers in Washington DC on Thursday about rising violence against Asian Americans, even as Hollywood reacts in horror to shootings at three Atlanta-area spas who killed eight people, including six Asian women.

Writers, producers, directors and actors have taken to social media to respond to the mass shooting that killed half a dozen Asian women and to call for action to fight anti-Asian hatred.

We must stop the violence and hatred against our Asian brothers and sisters. You can take these virtual spectator intervention trainings and learn ways to intervene effectively without compromising safety. New sessions added on March 29 and April 20. Click below to register. https://t.co/C8gAhUjRuw – Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) March 17, 2021

Last night was an act of pure racist hatred. It’s very personal for me as a mother of a child who is both black and Asian. But it shouldn’t be personal to know your wrong. Speak. Hashtags are cool, but actions save lives. Stand up with the AAPI community. #StopAsianHate pic.twitter.com/Rtx1b2AZW9 – shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) March 17, 2021

Whether the killer entered with the intention of killing Asian women or simply went to three different Asian establishments, miles apart, with the intention of killing those within. the interior does not change the racial nature of these murders. – George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) March 17, 2021

Asians are not a monolith. The continent comprises around 48 countries and 3 territories, all with unique cultures, customs and food traditions. But a racist attack on one of us is an attack on all of us. #StopAsianHate – Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) March 17, 2021

The targeting of our Asian brothers and sisters is sickening, but not surprising given the normalization of anti-Asian hate speech over the past year. We must #StopAsianHate, enough is enough! – Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) March 17, 2021

Actresses Lana Condor and Gemma Chan have both urged their fans to pay attention to the rise in violence and to check out their Asian friends and relatives.

Wake up, your Asian friends and family are deeply scared, horrified, stomach ache and extremely angry, Condor tweeted.

Wake up… your Asian friends and family are deeply scared, horrified, stomach ache, and extremely angry. Please kindly register us, please kindly stay with us. Please. Your Asian friend needs you, even if they aren’t publicly crying on social media. X – Lana Condor (@lanacondor) March 17, 2021

In an Instagram post, Chan posted social media posts that explore the fetishization and hyper sexualization of Asian women, common in media and pop culture.

Racism and misogyny are not mutually exclusive, Chan wrote. In fact, racial sexualized harassment and violence, something that many of us face on a regular basis.

Comedian Margaret Cho posted a moving video on Twitter, challenging the investigation’s initial determination that the shootings were not a hate crime.

I’m mad. It is terrorism. It is a hate crime. Stop killing us. #StopAsianHate pic.twitter.com/rZghXp4nOQ – Margaret Cho (@margaretcho) March 17, 2021

I am so angry and heartbroken over what happened in Atlanta yesterday, she said. It is a hate crime. I don’t even know why that’s even a question. It is terrorism and it is a hate crime. Stop killing us.

Kim, who starred in CBS Hawaii 5-0, had joined forces with Into the Badlands actor Daniel Wu to offer a $ 25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspect who assaulted a man 91-year-old in Chinatown who was caught off guard. video. He spoke to lawmakers on Thursday about the rise in violence against Asian Americans and the shootings in Atlanta. In her statement, Kim said the situation had worsened.

Vicha Ratanapakdee assassinated, Pak Ho assassinated, Noel Quintana, his face sliced ​​off with a blade from ear to ear, 89-year-old woman set on fire, Tadataka Ono, a professional jazz pianist beaten so violently he can no longer play, according to Kims mentioned. And now, seven Asians shot dead in Georgia two days ago, including six women. These are just a few of the approximately 3,800 members reported since last March.