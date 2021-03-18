Interview with Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty







Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty plays a pivotal role in Manchu Vishnu’s Mosagallu. The film is released on March 19. Here are some excerpts from an exclusive interview with the actor: What prompted you to do Mosagallu? It’s still the script. The director, fascinating subject, is a Hollywood perspective. Jeffrey Chan directed the film. It’s a different way of looking at the movies and the way they presented it. Two siblings end up scamming the giants of the business is exciting. My role is for them to be tried out here. But they do it so smartly without getting caught up in the system. True stories work these days and the public loves them. Lots of fun and very exciting. Have you encountered any difficulties with the Telugu language? I think Telugu is not difficult to understand but difficult to speak. The pauses, the meaning of each word are difficult. But with a good team, it is manageable with the promotion. The film was shot mainly in English and then in Telugu. We also made the Hindi version. It is difficult to switch from one version to another. But I did my best. What is your secret? Don’t you look old? I am aware of what I eat. I need to play my age and at the same time I need to look in good shape. So, I am extremely aware of what I eat. Also, do my yoga and workout on time. Memorable moments during Mosagallu? Great job with the team. The beauty of the South is that everything happens on time. Eat on time, pack on time, repeat. As soon as I land in Hyderabad, I feel good. I have never worked with Vishnu, Kajal and director Jeffrey. They look at a movie differently, and that movie was shot differently. They thrive on our experience, we thrive on their creativity. We jump angles but they don’t. They go according to the scene. Have you shared any fitness secrets with Vishnu? They are the new generation. They know better. I am from the old school. We had a lot of activities together. Every action has a reaction. Timing is necessary when performing the action or you may injure yourself. But that didn’t happen and it’s great. About Ghani: Ghani is exciting and Varun Tej is awesome. A new director again. The second day of my shoot. I must look skinny and I am very horny.

