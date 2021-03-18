Johnny Depp awaits appeal decision in tabloid libel case – Deadline





The UK Court of Appeal today heard why Johnny Depp’s legal team believe he should be given a new trial in his defamation case with The sun News Group Newspapers publisher. At the heart of their argument, ex-wife Amber Heard failed to pay a pledge of $ 7 million in charitable donations from her divorce settlement with Depp, which they described as a “manipulative lie” that ” tipped the scales ”when presented as evidence in the original case. . However, the actor will have to wait a little longer to find out if the tender has been successful. “We are not going to come to an immediate decision today, but we will be delivering it very soon and it will be in writing,” Lord Justice Underhill of the UK Court of Appeal said after a process. three hours. Related story Delayed again! Johnny Depp’s $ 50million libel lawsuit against Amber Heard postponed until next year The original verdict ruled that Depp’s description as a “woman drummer” in a 2018 The sun item, regarding his relationship with Heard, was “essentially true”. Andrew Caldecott QC, leading the appeal on Depp’s behalf, focused his argument on the allegation that initially surfaced in January that Heard falsely claimed his $ 7 million divorce payment was made to an agency charitable. During the initial UK High Court trial, Heard said she donated the full amount to causes such as the Los Angeles Children’s Hospital Foundation and the American Civil Liberties Union, which was cited by lawyers for News Group as proof that the actress could not be called a “gold digger”. Earlier this year, his US attorney admitted Deadline that the donations had been “delayed” but claimed it was because of Depp’s lawsuit against the actress, which had cost him millions of dollars in legal fees. Caldecott said today that the donation had “tipped the scales from the very beginning” of the case and that Heard had made a “calculated and manipulative lie”. He claimed the original court may not have been able to verify Heard’s credibility because he was swayed by the idea of ​​the $ 7 million donation. He quoted Heard as saying, “I want him to pay, but I don’t want to keep a dime of his money,” during the first deal. In response, News Group rep Adam Wolanski asked why Depp’s team hadn’t asked Heard about the charity case at trial, suggesting the information had been readily available prior to that point. Wolanski also said Heard didn’t lie about the donations, instead claiming that she made a number of payments and that the pledged donations would be honored. He added that the “gold digger” argument was a “misogynistic trope”. Depp’s team are seeking to overturn the previous damning ruling by Judge Andrew Nicol, who said the actor “assaulted Ms. Heard” in reference to multiple allegations of domestic violence. Nicol had also warned that a call was unlikely to go through. Since the verdict, the actor has been kicked out of Warner Bros’ Fantastic beasts franchise and replaced by Mads Mikkelsen. In the United States, Depp’s $ 50 million libel lawsuit against Herd was recently postponed until April 11, 2022. The actress is also pursuing a $ 100 million counter-suit.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos