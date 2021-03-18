Entertainment
Hollywood to play role in commemoration of pandemic
Almost inevitably, Hollywood will help shape the cultural memory of the COVID-19 pandemic.
But how?
Several quarantine films have already been released, but they haven’t quite hit the mark. They emphasize social isolation, while emphasizing their production constraints, or delve into the tropes of catastrophes, such as the widely used “Songbird”.
It will be some time – and the pandemic will have to recede – before anyone can see it clearly.
Joshua Loomis, author of “Epidemics: The Impact of Germs and their Power over Humanity,” argues that the pandemic will be commemorated in the same way as the polio outbreaks of the 1930s to 1950s.
“If you look at the art production, it was really focused on the heroes of the story,” Loomis says. “He focused on how we evolved and overcome. There were books and movies about Jonas Salk and FDR. Celebrities like Marilyn Monroe and Elvis Presley and Frank Sinatra have supported March of Dimes. They tried to give it a more uplifting focus. You haven’t seen the horrible side of paralyzed children the rest of their lives, or people with iron lungs. Cultural production was about how we came together to defeat it.
Loomis highlights the Super Bowl and the Golden Globe Awards, which each honored frontline workers and first responders.
David France produced “How to survive a plague” on the AIDS pandemic. He is currently working on a documentary for HBO about the researchers who ran to develop the COVID vaccines. He argues that the pandemic could spark the interest of all kinds of people who didn’t have the luxury of working from home.
“The word ‘essential workers’ has never been applied to the people who sell you your cigarettes at the bodega,” says France. “Now we know we couldn’t have an economy without the class of retail workers, delivery drivers, Amazon workers… It opens up their stories to us and our curiosity for their stories. This makes them more relevant. “
Best Picture favorite, “Nomadland,” is not about the pandemic. But its main character works at an Amazon distribution facility, along with other precarious jobs.
France has spent a lot of time reflecting on the lost generation of gay men due to the AIDS pandemic. The victims of COVID were largely elderly, and a disproportionate share came from communities of color.
“We have lost a generation of our seniors,” says France. “I bet we’ll start to see artists find a way to express this loss.”
But in the short term, people just prefer not to think about it. In the years since the availability of effective AIDS treatments, France has declared the dominant response to be silence.
“It was over and gone. We did it, we knew it and that was it, ”he says. “You have to move away from a trauma, from a mass death experience, and spend time not thinking about it before you are ready to ask yourself the question, ‘What did this really mean? say?’ ‘
The pandemic to which COVID is most often compared is the 1918 flu. But in the aftermath of World War I, this left little cultural impression then or later.
“People were just tired of the disease and the ravages,” Loomis says. “We talked about it very little in the decades that followed.”
In every pandemic, Loomis says, the worst things tend to be forgotten. Even the cultural memory of AIDS – which tends to emphasize empathy and suffering – leaves out some of the darker aspects. The same will be true for COVID, Loomis says.
“No one wants to see a COVID-19 movie right now,” he says. “We have all experienced it so immensely. Who wants to watch a movie about death and suffering if that is the goal? “
