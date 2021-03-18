Matthew McConaughey in talks for ‘Time to Kill’ sequel to HBO





The premium cable operator is developing a limited series based on John Grisham’s novel “A Time for Mercy”.

HBO is developing a limited series that would see Matthew McConaughey reprise his role from the 1996 film A time to kill. Premium cable release works on an adaptation of John Grisham’s A time for mercy, a series of A time to kill following a former Jake Brigance, the lawyer at the center ofA time to kill. McConaughey is in negotiations to star in the Warner Bros. TV project. HBO and Warner Bros. TV declined to comment. No writer is yet attached to the project. Lorenzo di Bonaventura, a Warner Bros Pictures executive when the studio released A time to kill, will serve as executive producer. Should he go ahead, A time for mercy would mark a return to HBO for McConaughey, who starred in the first season of Real detective and was an executive producer for all three seasons of the anthology series. He had been attached to an FX project called Redeemer of Real detective creator Nic Pizzolatto but later dropped out. In A time for mercy, Brigance defends a teenager who killed a sheriff’s deputy in their hometown of Mississippi. Many in town want the boy to be on death row, but as Jake digs into the details of the case, he finds there is a lot more to be said. A time to kill helped solidify McConaughey’s stardom, earning $ 152 million worldwide in 1996. The film, directed by Joel Schumacher, also stars Samuel L. Jackson, Sandra Bullock, Ashley Judd and Kevin Spacey. McConaughey is replaced by WME and Morris Yorn.







