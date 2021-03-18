Sting talks about “Duets”, new music and more: Q&A | Culture & Leisure

During a recording career spanning nearly 45 years, Sting has shown that he knows how to play nicely with others.

And even when it’s not always smooth – that is, the police – he pulled some great music out of the uproar.

“Duets”, the British Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and former detective’s latest album, is a testament to Sting’s sense of collaboration. Released on Friday March 19, the 17-track set dates back to his 1992 collaboration with Eric Clapton for the film “Lethal Weapon” and includes several tracks recorded over the past year, remotely, with Melody Gardot, Zucchero and Gashi . Some have been hits – most notably “Desert Rose” from 1999 – but all of them are a testament to Sting’s well-documented appetite for creative diversity. And daring.

Sting, 69, has accompanied “Duets” with a new interactive website (duets.sting.com), while his mash-up of “Englishman / African in New York” with Shirazee is released as a single. Sting also sat down for an insightful Audible “Words + Music” episode “Sting: Upon Reflection,” which will be released on March 25. And if you want more music, that happens too. Read on …

How has the past year been for you?

Sting: touch wood … everything is healthy and safe. I have been vaccinated in England with no side effects and can’t wait to get back to work – but with caution. We wash our hands and we move away socially. It works. We have to be careful. We cannot be too euphoric.

What led you to dive into your duets for this version?

Sting: You know, I had actually pretty much forgotten a lot of things that I had done over the years. And this lockdown period is a time of reflection – on Who are we? What do we do? Where have we been? And miss that connection with other musicians – playing together, singing together and kind of remembering the ‘good old days’. There is a body of work … and stuff surprised me like Charles Azvnavour, me and Herbie Hancock doing “My Funny Valentine”, Melody Gardot … I said, “Let’s do something which reflects the breadth of influences and music in these (duets) It was very easy to set up.

Going through all of this, especially chronologically, do you hear a difference in how you’ve approached duet singing over the years?

Sting: My approach in all music is to put myself in the role of a student, which I’m here to learn – especially when you’re facing Tony Bennett, for example, on the microphone. You literally watch the way he formulates, the way he forms words, the way his lips move. It’s an amazing learning process. And playing tennis involves bringing the ball back over the net. That’s what happened in these duets – the ball was coming back and I was playing it and hoping to get it back through the net. (laughs) But it was my memory of those experiences, that I was there to learn from the masters. They are actually two singers and two artists enjoying each other’s company.

Were there many, if any, who felt particularly out of your comfort zone and opened up an even greater possibility for this type of learning?

Sting: You know, I’m always ready to step into this bewildering space that isn’t entirely comfortable to learn. A lot of these songs are mine. I know where the bodies are buried in these songs. All of these challenges were challenges, but I love it. That’s why I’m in music, because I’m curious to improve myself.

It is interesting that you have several that were recorded in 2020, remotely. It’s staying productive during tough times.

Sting: I can’t give up work, even though we had to give up touring. I’m in the studio everyday and it’s nice to share files with another musician from another continent, even. Melody Gardot … We never even met. She was in Europe, I was in America, and we made this record without meeting each other, which is quite extraordinary.

“Desert Rose” is the biggest hit included here, around the world. What perspective do you have on this song 21 years later?

Sting: My feeling is that it’s always better for me to have a hit record that goes against the grain or against the grain. “Desert Rose” I never thought that a million years from now would have the cache he made. It was just this idea of ​​trying to blend my pop music with Rai music … and the energy of that North African vibe. I invited one of their best singers, Cheb Mami, to the studio and I said, “Look, I have this song, the changes are kind of Arabic. Here is a basic melody. Can you find something. For me, the song is about desire – that kind of spiritual desire, romantic desire, erotic desire. He doesn’t speak English, but he started singing this nice chorus, in Algerian Arabic, and I said, “What are you singing about?” He said “I sing about desire.” So even though he didn’t understand the lyrics I was singing, he got the same idea of ​​what the lyrics were talking about, which intrigued me a lot.

Is there a “Duets II” down the line?

Sting: There is definitely enough material to fit a Mk. II, absolutely. We will see how it works. Things are still in the box somewhere.

What are you working on now?

Sting: I’m working on a new album. I’m halfway there, I hope to finish in the middle of summer and get it out by the end of the year. I like the deadlines; I need it, otherwise the work grows with the time available. So I’m in a crush right now, trying to write lyrics, not sure what to say right now. The music seems to come easily, but the lyrical content, a straight line, is it difficult?

So what does it look like?

Sting: (laughs) well, you know me – I’m a gadfly. I’m driven by my curiosity rather than a branded sound, even though it ends up sounding like me. But it’s quite eclectic. It’s me.

You were just taking the musical “The Last Ship” on the road when the pandemic hit. Did you miss the opportunity to be on stage?

Sting: I’m philosophical about it. It’s something that I love and have done for most of my life. But I enjoyed sleeping in the same bed for three consecutive nights, and more. If we do manage to kick off in October in (Las) Vegas, which is planned, then I have a whole year of work to honor the dates that have already sold out in Europe and elsewhere. I’ve used the time well, but I’ll be ready to hit the road again by October – hopefully. Vegas is a big show; Normally I just use sound and lights, but it’s going to be a lot more spectacular, at Caesars Palace. We use the same production crew as “The Last Ship”, with a lot of rear-projection, so I can’t wait to dive into that soon.