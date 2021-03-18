Suriya returns to work | ‘It feels good to be back’: Soorarai Pottru Suriya actor returns to sets after COVID-19 recovery





Suriya is back on set after COVID-19 recovery Highlights Southern actor Suriya has resumed work on sets for his next film after testing negative COVID-19 Filming for the film started last month and after the diagnosis Suriya went into quarantine. Today the actor announced his comeback in his own style on Twitter. Actor Suriya’s 40th film is funded by Sun Pictures Kalanidhi Maaran and is directed by Pasanga Pandiraj. Filming for the film began in February 2021 with a puja ceremony. Sadly, Suirya was diagnosed positive for COVID-19 and self-quarantined at home. Today, Suriya took to Twitter and informed his fans that he was back on the sets of the Pandiraj movie. “It feels good to be back on sets! @Pandiraj_dir @RathnaveluDop @immancomposer @sunpictures @AntonyLRuben @jacki_art @anbariv # Suriya40 (sic),” Suriya tweeted. Along with the tweet, Suriya posted a warmly lit silhouette of himself as he reached out while holding a gun. In no time, the image went viral on the microblogging site with thousands of retweets and likes. Priyanka Arul Mohan, whose first film Doctor starring Sivakarthikeyan, is about to hit the silver screens, will star in a female lead in tentatively titled Syria 40. The film will have music by D. Imman while Rathnavelu will be in charge of the cinematography department. Followed by Pottru soorarai in 2020, Suriya starred in an anthology short film directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon. The anthology was titled Navarasa and features a plethora of directors and actors from the Tamil film industry. It is funded by Mani Ratnam for a popular OTT platform. Pandiraj is known for his painstaking pre-production and on-time filming. The nationally awarded director has previously worked with Suriya’s brother Karthi in the film Kadai Kutty Singam (2018) which was produced by Suriya himself under his domestic 2D Entertainment banner. Now Suriya is back on set, much to her fans’ delight. And now all of her fans are eagerly awaiting an announcement on Syria 40 in the next few days.







