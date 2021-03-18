Why Hollywood PR Firms’ Statement Against HFPA Is Not Enough





It was a really big deal this week as more than 100 of Hollywood’s most powerful PR firms told the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. they would urge their leading clients to avoid working with the organization until it can “quickly manifest profound and lasting change” to tackle its long-standing discriminatory, unethical and corrupt practices. dated. “To reflect the urgency and necessity of this work, we cannot advocate for our clients to attend HFPA events or talks while we await your explicit plans and timeline for transformational change,” said the PR officials in a March 15 letter to the chairman and chairman of the HFPA board. “The eyes of the industry and those who support it are watching,” the letter concludes. Time’s Up, which ahead of the February 28 Golden Globes airing called on the group to outline specific and transparent reform measures, approved. “We agree that any less transparent and meaningful change will no longer be acceptable,” said Tina Tchen, President and CEO of Time’s Up. “The whole world is watching #TIMESUPGlobes.” While the unscrupulous behavior of the HFPA has been the subject of countless press reports over the years, the recent Los Angeles Times briefing containing new revelations as well as what many in the community already knew – that HFPA has only one black journalist among its 87 members – has sparked the current outcry. So why did it take so long for powerful Hollywood players to finally take a firm stand against the group? The explanation is clear: Studios, networks, streamers and publicists and their A-list clients have always turned the other side for obvious reasons – they want to win Globes and Oscars! This is why the letter from the most prominent publicists in the industry was so important and unprecedented. But even the signatories know that this is not enough. “We are waiting for the cavalry,” a senior publicist told me. “We need talent agencies, streamers, studios, networks to be a part of it. They must mobilize. “ This week, the HFPA board of directors pledged to increase its membership this year to at least 100, with a “requirement” that at least 13% be black journalists (blacks currently represent 13%). % of US population). “They still don’t understand what to do. To say that they will meet a quota – it’s offensive, ”said one publicist who asked to remain anonymous.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos