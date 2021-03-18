SXSW My Belle, My Beauty Review: Bollywood Must Take Notes About Queer Love In This Marion Hill Movie

My Belle, My Beauty written and directed by Marion Hill tells the story of two women Bertie (Idella Johnson) and Lane (Hannah Pepper), two polyamorous lovers who reconnect in France to realize that there is still a lot of unspoken and unresolved between them. And as they spend time together in the scenic areas of southern France, the same feelings surface and it’s not always pretty. And that’s when Hills’ nuanced writing and storytelling takes over. It does justice to queer love and the range of unexplored and unrepresented emotions that come with it. Hill does this with the help of compelling performances from the entire cast but mostly from Johnson and Pepper. Read the full review below.

My beautiful, my beauty embodies the essence of love, which is love, but surprisingly it also eliminates problematic red flags that can turn into non-monogamous relationships. Besides being the writer / director, Marion Hill has also been a producer and editor for the beautiful film that grows on you like even finer wine. While the cinematography was brilliantly done by Lauren Guiteras, it’s the crisp, consistent work at the editing table that makes the film what it is.

Taking place in France, and justifying the beauty of the title, the story revolves around two women Bertie and Lane, two ex-lovers who meet after having been in a polyamorous relationship and obviously separating. And before we start to explore the depths of their relationship, You can’t help but experience France vicariously through the characters thanks to the revealing cinematography and lively background music. It really calms the mood As you roam the vineyards and pick local produce in the south of France, it inspires you to take a trip even in the days of COVID-19.

Now, while they shared a lot before, the dynamic changed with Bertie’s wedding. And as she tries to reconnect with Lane, they talk about marriage, the added etiquette and baggage that comes with it and how it’s mostly women who are marked as the most. Yet she doesn’t do it without restraint and it raises questions about their doomed relationship and why she suffered such a fate. Because the movie doesn’t spoon feed you; he just lets the sexual tension between the two sit and cook and there’s a lot of it. In fact, he’s simmering for the duration of the movie as they deal with husbands and ex-lovers and like adults. There is an obvious chemistry between the two and its throbbing. He doesn’t need music or clues to help him stand out; instead, its loud enough to form the crux of the movie. Not just the physicality, but the emotional support and the safe space to just be.

But guess what? The dynamics change again and the passion is eclipsed by jealousy. And that brings out a whole different aspect of their bond. Marion Hill brings it out in the most cinematic and real way. It does not exist to titillate anyone but to evoke. When we see each other long and get frustrated for each other, it’s serious and not like the sanitized version we get in Bollywood movies. And does queer love justice with both passion and jealousy intact. But that doesn’t mean he doesn’t hold emotional unavailability or lack of it responsible in the same prism.

Also, and I might sound like a conceited person, but at this point I want me to have said this to myself a hundred times about every person, literally every actor in this set looks gorgeous and too good for any criticism. So not only do they have a solid story to tell, but they have lovely people on board who do it without breaking a sweat. Well, after thinking it over they do it and it gets better a bit. So good job, casting department.

Now that I’m done talking like an appearance-oriented person, I like the fact that the film also questions the institution of marriage and attempts to find solutions for individuals to be just. And not to be housed but to be desired and basically having the free will to choose how they want to live their lives on their own terms and with their choice of mate. And this point of view is as Indian as it gets. Because God knows the weddings here are quite the opposite.

Verdict.

I would recommend My Belle, My Beauty to anyone for a crash course in queer and polyamorous love and for a wonderful ride in France. Also, Marion Hill is my new feminist crush and I don’t know, is there something she can’t do?

Cover image: Ma Belle, Ma Beauté / IMDb