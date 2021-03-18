Musso and Frank provide status update on reopening





HOLLYWOOD, Calif. Although dining is officially back in Los Angeles, many restaurants still need extra time to prepare kitchens before welcoming diners inside. Musso & Frank, a Hollywood staple for over 100 years, is one such restaurant, thanking their loyal customers in an announcement providing an update on their reopening status.

“We are currently reviewing the draft guidelines issued by LA County for restaurants to reopen their dining rooms by 25%,” said CFO Mark Echeverria. “Yes, this martini is definitely coming closer and we are now beginning the vast process of cranking the gears for a reopening in the near future.” Quoting the client and the famous Mark Steinberg, Echeverria also added “We can see the martini at the end of the bar!”

The restaurant had previously closed entirely on July 29, saying it would not reopen until dining inside was re-authorized. In December, Musso & Frank launched an employee aid zhttps: //www.gofundme.com/f/mus … on GoFundMe, which grossed over $ 100,000 as of March 18. “So many friends, long-time customers and members of our extended Musso ‘family’ reached out to us without asking how they could make a charitable contribution to the well-being of our employees,” Echeverria said after stepping through the cap. . “We were touched by these acts of generosity. Knowing that dozens of new long-time customers were ready to show their support to our employees was heartwarming.

The legendary Hollywood restaurant was founded by Frank Toulet and Joseph Musso in 1919.

