What to watch and stream March 18-24

The final season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians and an HBO documentary series on QAnon are also on the schedule for the next seven days.

The next series in Disney + ‘s Marvel lineup will hit screens this week when The Falcon and the Winter Soldier debuts. The next episode of National Geographic’s Genie the anthology, focused on Aretha Franklin, is also set to premiere in the next seven days, with Roku’s first-ever original series and the return of NCAA basketball tournaments after a year-long hiatus.

Below isHollywood journalist‘srundown of premieres, returns and specials over the next seven days. It would be almost impossible to watch everything, but letTHRshow the way for options valid for the coming week. All times are in ET / PT, unless otherwise specified.

The big show

Following the success of WandaVision (which has been a regular at Nielsen’s top 10 streaming), Disney + is launching its second Marvel series on Friday with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The show takes up, more or less, the epilogue of Avengers: Endgame and follows Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson / Falcon and Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes / Winter Soldier.

Like WandaVision, the new show deals heavily with the fallout from the movies, with Sam’s family playing an important role and Bucky still grappling with his past. It also opens with a strong action streak and, like THR notes critic Daniel Fienberg, not a lot of split-screen time for the two protagonists in the opening episode. Still, “there is enough here to be optimistic that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier could become a second Disney + winner for Marvel. “

Also in streaming

Perhaps you have heard: Justice League by Zack Snyder is now streaming on HBO Max. Also this week: Calls (Friday, Apple) combines abstract visuals with audio that tells a mysterious story. Katharine McPhee stars in family sitcom Country comfort (Friday, Netflix). Roku Channel Launches First Original Series Friday With Spy Thriller Zero.

In broadcast

Madness: Last year’s NCAA basketball tournaments were canceled due to the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic. They are back this year, although instead of games from across the country, men’s and women’s events will be centralized (see below for more information on the women’s schedule). CBS, TNT, TBS and TruTV will share coverage of the men’s tournament once again, with the “First Four” matches scheduled for Thursday starting at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT on TruTV and TBS and coverage of the first round starting at noon ET / 9 p.m. PT Friday on CBS.

Finals: Season ends for CBS comedy The Unicorn (9:30 p.m. Thursday) and two ABC game shows: Who Wants to Be a Millionaire (10 p.m. Sunday) and Tell the truth (8 p.m. Tuesday).

On cable

New: The third season of Nat Geo’s Genie focuses on Aretha Franklin, chronicling her rise to the top of the music world, her civil rights activism and the impact she left on the world. Cynthia Erivo plays the queen of soul, and THR Critic Inkoo Kang says Grammy winner Tony and Emmy is “a fantastic choice” to take on the lead role. Genius: Aretha premieres at 9 p.m. Sunday and will air for four consecutive nights.

More madness: ESPN is the NCAA women’s tournament, with Stanford, Connecticut, South Carolina and North Carolina State as the seeds. Coverage begins at 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT Sunday on ESPN and ESPNU; ESPN2 and ABC will also be hosting matches (all taking place in Texas) in the first and second rounds, which will continue until Wednesday.

Also in premiere: The last season of keeping up with the Kardashians (8 p.m. Thursday, E!); Final space (10:30 p.m. Saturday, adult swimming); a lively 1968 restoration Doctor Who: Fury from the Deep (6 p.m. Sunday, BBC America); HBO Docuseries Q: In the storm (9 p.m. Sunday); and season two of Breeders (10 p.m. Monday, FX).

In case you missed it

Last Chance U: Basketball is, as the title makes clear, focused on a basketball team rather than the football teams that populated the first four seasons. What remains is the series’ commitment to both capturing exciting gameplay action and showing a lot more lives off the field of its subjects. “She is one of the first stars of 2021”, writes THR critic Daniel Fienerg, “for all the reasons you’d expect and a few that you don’t see coming.”