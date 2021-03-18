Bollywood celebrities react to ‘ripped jeans’ remark

Newly appointed Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat’s “ripped jeans” comments continue to draw criticism from all sides. In the latest, actor-politician Jaya Bachchan reacted strongly to the CM’s comment, saying it was the mindset that encouraged crimes against women. “Such statements are not suitable for a chief minister,” said the parliamentarian of the Samajwadi party of the remarks which aroused anger on social networks.

The Rajya Sabha member spoke to a news agency and said: “Those in higher positions should reflect and make public statements. You say such things nowadays, you will decide who is cultured and who isn’t it based on clothes? It’s a bad state of mind and it encourages crimes against women. “

Bollywood celebrities have also reacted strongly to the CM’s remark about women wearing ripped jeans. Earlier this week, CM Rawat was speaking at an anti-drug addiction workshop organized by the Uttarakhand State Commission for the Protection of the Rights of the Child in Dehradun. He said ripped jeans are “bad examples” given by parents. He further expressed his apprehension that bare knees would be exposed and then drew a parallel between Indian and Western culture. He said: “Kaynchi se sanskaarn (Using scissors to define our culture) – showing bare knees, wearing ripped denim and looking like rich kids – these are the values ​​that are being given now. Where did it come from? , if not at home? What is it? teachers or schools fault? Where do I take my son, showing his knees and in ripped jeans? Girls are no less , showing their knees. Is that right? As the western world follows us, doing yoga… covering our body properly. And we run towards nudity. “

He remembers an incident in which he met a woman dressed in ripped jeans, and this woman was running an NGO. He said, “If that kind of woman goes out into society to meet people and solve their problems, what kind of message do we give to society, to our children? It all starts at home. What we do, our children follow. A child who learns the right culture at home, no matter how modern, will never fail in life. ”

The controversial remark was not well received on social media and the hashtag #RippedJeansTwitter started trending on Twitter since Wednesday.

Several Bollywood celebrities also reacted to the remark, expressing protests.

Koena Mitra tweeted: “May Bjp reign for another 50 years, but …. ripped jeans and boots will rock forever! Men don’t tell us what to wear! I wear shorts and snickers, I dance like a hip hopper, I sing Hanuman chalisa, I vote, I travel like a gypsy and I cancel men like him. Stop. “

Gul Panag tweeted a photo of herself wearing ripped jeans and captioned: “#RippedJeansTwitter”

Sona Mohapatra shared a photo of herself wearing a ripped long t-shirt and wrote: “I’m not wearing jeans because of the humidity and heat here, but happy for that ripped T-shirt with my sanskari ghutnas! .. & #GirlsWhoWearRippedJeans don ‘I need anyone’s permission in #India. We are the land of the glorious Konark, Khajurao, Modhera, Thirumayam, Virupaksha! “

Shruti Seth tweeted: “I’m currently ripping all my jeans.”

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda, reacted to the Uttarakhand chief minister’s comment on Wednesday evening. Picking up her Instagram story, Navya shared a photo of herself in ripped jeans, asking the CM to change her mindset.

“Change your mind before you change your clothes. Because the only shocking thing here is the message comments like this send to society. Just…” Navya wrote.

Sharing her photo in ripped jeans, Navya wrote: “I will wear my ripped jeans. Thank you. And I will wear them proudly.” However, she later deleted the message.

Even actress Kangana Ranaut responded to the hashtag trend, however, her advice to people wearing ripped jeans was to match her “ cool quotient ” and not look like a beggar.