Actor Armie Hammer accused of raping woman in 2017 | Armie Hammer





Actor Armie Hammer was charged with rape in 2017 by a woman. The accuser, known as Effie, was 20 years old at the time of the alleged rape. After meeting the Call Me by Your Name star via Facebook months before, she claims they briefly met while he was married. Effie claims Hammer raped her for four hours during which he repeatedly punched her against a wall along with other acts of violence. I thought he was going to kill me, she said. Her lawyer, Gloria Allred, held a press conference on Thursday, during which she let Effie speak to reporters. Allred forwarded all details, including an alleged photo of his injuries, to the Los Angeles Police Department, urging them to investigate. During the Zoom talk, Allred also showed off a photo of Effie and Hammer together. When asked if they plan to file a complaint against the actor, Allred said: We have no intention or intention of doing so at this time. In response, Hammers’ attorney sent the Guardian an undated screenshot of text messages purporting to be from the accuser, hinting that she had suggested some form of extreme sex with the actor in July 2020. From day one, Mr. Hammer maintained that all of his interactions with [the accuser] and all of her other sexual partners were moreover completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance, and mutually participatory. [Her] A attention-grabbing legal offer that is ill-advised will only make it harder for real victims of sexual violence to get the justice they deserve. The allegation comes after months of alleged messages from Hammer being posted online about his sexual interests and after an ex-girlfriend, Paige Lorenze, spoke up. Vanity Fair about an extreme relationship the couple shared. You never know what you’re going to have with him, he’s a scary person, says Lorenze. He was telling me things … weird stuff … like, I wanna eat your ribs. In response to the original article, Hammers’ attorney issued the following statement: All interactions between Mr. Hammer and his former partners were consensual. They were fully discussed, agreed in advance with its partners and mutually participatory. The stories perpetuated on social media were designed to be salacious in an attempt to harm Mr. Hammer, but that doesn’t make them true. Hammer and his ex-wife, Elizabeth Chambers, announced their divorce in July 2020. In January, the actor quit playing alongside Jennifer Lopez in the romantic comedy Shotgun Wedding. I don’t respond to this bullshit, but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for four months to shoot a movie in the Dominican Republic, he told the ‘time. He owns since left the miniseries The Offer, which tells the behind-the-scenes story of The Godfather’s creation. In the USA, Rainn offers support on 800-656-4673. United Kingdom, Help line can be reached on 01708 765200. In Australia, support is available at 1800Respect (1 800 737 732). Other international helplines can be found at ibiblio.org/rcip/internl.html

