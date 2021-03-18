Armie Hammer accused of rape in LAPD investigation

“During those four hours, I tried to escape but he wouldn’t let me. I thought he was going to kill me. Then [he] left without worrying about my well-being, ”says a woman named Effie.



During a press conference Thursday with lawyer Gloria Allred, a woman named Effie accused besieged actor Armie Hammer of rape, the LAPD confirming to Hollywood journalist that Hammer is a suspect in a sexual assault case that opened on February 3.

“On April 24, 2017, Armie Hammer violently raped me for over four hours in Los Angeles,” said Effie, who did not give her full name but was described by Allred as a “24-year-old woman alive. in Europe. “At the time of the alleged rape, Effie says that Hammer repeatedly banged her head against a wall, which bruised her face, and” committed other acts of violence against me, which I have never seen before. not consented. ”The latter included kicking their feet with a whip, she said.

“During those four hours, I tried to escape but he wouldn’t let me. I thought he was going to kill me. Then [he] gone without worrying about my well-being, ”said Effie.

The woman says she first met Hammer on Facebook in 2016 when she was 20, and that she had an intermittent relationship between 2016 and 2020. “He abused me mentally, emotionally and sexually.” , Effie said of the relationship.

Hammer denies the allegations. After the press ended on Thursday, actor’s lawyer Andrew Brettler said in a statement to Hollywood journalist that “Effie’s correspondence with Mr. Hammer undermines and refutes his scandalous allegations. No later than July 18, 2020, [Effie] sent graphic texts to Mr. Hammer telling him what she wanted him to do. Mr. Hammer responded by stating that he did not want to maintain that type of relationship with her. “

Hammers’ attorney included an alleged SMS correspondence between Hammer and Effie, saying it was “one of the hundreds” Effie sent to Hammer. Correspondence was viewed by THR. The statement included the surname of Effie, who THR chooses not to post because Allred did not disclose Effie’s full legal name.

Effie says that after the alleged rape she had suicidal thoughts and offered, “I tried so hard to justify her actions, even to the point of responding to her in a way that didn’t reflect my true feelings.”

She added on Thursday: “In speaking today, I hope others will not fall victim to him in the future.”

“Even if a sexual partner accepts sexual activity, she has the right at any time to withdraw her consent,” Allred said at the top of the press conference.

Allred says Effie provided evidence of Hammer’s alleged sexual abuse to law enforcement, noting that photos of Effie’s “visible injuries” exist. When asked if Effie would press charges against Hammer, Allred offered, “It’s up to law enforcement and the prosecutor to decide if there’s enough evidence.” Allred said she had no comment on which law enforcement the evidence was sent to, but later when asked if law enforcement had opened an investigation, she offered : “The LAPD would be the best to answer this question, if it chooses to answer.”

“I challenge Armie Hammer to bring all of his communications with Effie, not some of them, to the Los Angeles Police Department and answer all of their questions directly rather than through his attorneys,” Allred said in a statement. in response to Brettler’s claims.

Hammer was first faced with backlash in early January when several disturbing and unverified comments and conversations attributed to the actor surfaced on social media, describing emotional abuse, manipulation and coercion. One of the accounts sharing anonymous messages was @houseofeffie. At the press conference, Allred made no comment on whether or not Effie is behind the account, but the image associated with the account looks like the woman who appeared at the press conference in Thursday.

Several days after screenshots of social media posts posted, Hammer quit Jennifer Lopez’s film Hunting rifle weddingand offered in a January statement: I am not responding to these bullshit claims, but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my kids for 4 months to turn a film in the Dominican Republic. would later leave the making-of The Godfather series fixed at Paramount Plus and, a week later, was discontinued by its agency WME.

In one January interview, a former girlfriend of Hammer, Paige Lorenze, accused the actor of forcing her into an aggressive sex which left him with bruises and the letter “A” cut in the area of ​​his pelvis, the result of Hammer using a knife to carve her initial during sex. Hammer’s attorney responded to these claims in a statement, stating, “These claims about Mr. Hammer are patently false. Any interaction with this person, or any of his partners, was completely consensual in that it was. fully discussed, agreed upon and mutually participatory. “

In his statement Thursday in response to Effie’s claims, Hammer’s attorney said: “Mr. Hammers never intended to embarrass or expose [Effie’s] kinky sexual fetishes or desires, but she has now taken this issue to another level by hiring a civilian attorney to host a public press conference. With the truth on his side, Mr. Hammer welcomes the opportunity to set the record straight. “

He went on to describe Effie’s allegations as a “legal tender seeking attention and ill-advised,” and said: “From day one, Mr. Hammer has maintained that all of his interactions with [Effie] and all of her other sexual partners were moreover completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance, and mutually participatory. “

Ryan Parker contributed to this report.

March 18, 2 p.m. Updated to include confirmation that Hammer is a suspect in an open sexual assault investigation.