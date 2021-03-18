Hollywood grants funds for multi-family families with labor units





Affiliated Development has secured city approval for its subsidized plan to develop The Tropic, an 18-story apartment building with rent-controlled labor units in downtown Hollywood. The 208-unit mixed-income building in 1744 and 1753 Federal Highway will have 50 percent of its units reserved for middle-income tenants such as police officers, nurses and teachers. City commissioners on Wednesday asked city staff to negotiate a funding pledge with Affiliated that provides up to $ 9.4 million in public financial incentives for the development of The Tropic. Labor units will be reserved for tenants with incomes up to 120 percent of the area median. By deed restriction for 15 years, a quarter of the apartments would be reserved for tenants earning up to 100% of the zone’s median income, and another quarter for tenants earning up to 120% of the zone’s median income. On average, tenants [with workforce units] will save $ 300 to $ 600 per month, compared to renting units at market rates at The Tropic, said Jeff Burns, founder and CEO of Fort Lauderdale-based Affiliated Development. Construction could begin in early 2022, Burns said. Affiliates have cut the planned portion of workforce units at The Tropic to half to two-thirds to reduce the amount of the grant the company was asking for from the Hollywood Community Redevelopment Agency, Burns said. . Concerns over the size of the ARC contribution led city staff to remove a discussion of the funding commitment to affiliates from the agenda of a city committee meeting on February 17. After that, we were able to go from a CRA request for $ 4 million to a request for $ 1.5 million, Burns said. I think a few of the commissioners and the mayor were struggling with this [$4 million] amount. The CRA would be required to make the payment of $ 1.5 million to affiliates when construction of The Tropic is 50% complete. The public funding commitment requires affiliates to complete construction of the Tropic within 36 months of issuance of building permits. The city will hold a second mortgage on the property and could potentially foreclose if the affiliate defaults on the terms of the agreement. The funding will also include a $ 3.5 million city government forgiveness loan, waivers of up to $ 2 million in municipal fees generated by the development of The Tropic, and up to $ 2.4 million. dollars in property tax rebates as the land value of the development site increases. The city’s $ 3.5 million loan will still require Broward County approval. The principal amount of the loan would be canceled when construction of the Tropic was completed. We still have one step left to move forward with the project. I was going to need a signature from the county administrator, Burns said. Funding for The Tropic will also come from a $ 125 million real estate investment fund that Affiliated has set up with funds raised from public service pension funds, he said. Affiliated has developed subsidized multi-family projects with labor units in other areas of South Florida including Lake Worth, West Palm Beach and Fort Lauderdale.

