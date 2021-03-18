Popular chef bringing El Paso back to the heights with the 915





You could drive 10 hours west for El Paso cuisine. Or you can go to 915, which will open Monday at 2915 White Oak Dr in the Heights. The 915 is the brainchild of Vanessa Lomeli, who Houston diners may be familiar with. She was the chef of Habanero & the Guero (formerly Habanero & the Gringo). This restaurant ended up in the TV show Restaurant: Impossible. Never good news. But Lomeli, born in El Paso, was praised for her cooking. Now with the 915, she is determined to present a range of Tex-Mex dishes that speak of her childhood. Thus, you will get enchiladas (green pepper, red pepper, mole), green pepper queso and some fajitas. Flautas? Yes. Crispy tacos? Heck yes. But the funnier stuff comes in the form of Mexi-Dog, one of Lomeli’s signature dishes from his time at Habanero & the Guero. It’s a hot dog topped with bacon, queso, mayonnaise, salsa verde, black beans, grilled onions, and fries. She also brings 915 the Juarez Dog (hot dog topped with bacon, mustard, mayo, ketchup, salsa, queso, beans, torreados, charred tomato and fries). I know our stomachs are growling too. When I think of food, I think of family and comfort, and that’s what I want 915 to be for people, Lomeli said in a press release. In our new space in the heights, well being able to source only the freshest ingredients and to collaborate with artisan chefs and other creators who inspire us. I look forward to welcoming the city to our restaurant and am very grateful for all the support we have already received. When it opens, the 915 will be take-out only (11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Tuesday Sunday), although there are plans to accommodate diners in its 3,500 square foot space with a patio. The restaurant is also working on a liquor license; until this is resolved, the 915 will be BYOB.

