Sony Interactive Entertainment and New Esports Company RTS Jointly Acquire Evolution Championship (Evo) Series | Business

Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC (SIE) and RTS, a new venture born out of Endeavors’ esports business, today announced that they have acquired the assets and properties of the Evolution Championship (Evo) series, the world’s largest event fighting game to the world, from Triple Perfect, Inc., through an esports joint venture partnership.

Through this new partnership, Tony and Tom Cannon, Evo co-founders, will continue to be closely involved as key advisors to ensure that Evo remains a one-of-a-kind grassroots competitive platform for gamers. fighting games and fans around the world. world. This collaboration will propel Evo even further as the premier fighting game tournament and foster the continued growth of the competitive gamer community across all platforms.

With the support of world-renowned publishers, Evo returns this year as Evo Online, a fully online competition that runs August 6-8 and 13-15. Admission will be free and players from North America, Europe, Asia and Latin America * will be able to participate in BANDAI NAMCO entertainment Tekken 7, Capcoms Street Fighter V: Champion Edition, Warner Bros. Games Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate **, and Arc System Works Guilty equipment -Aspirate- in an open format. The online qualifiers will be streamed live to fans, and more details will be shared in the coming weeks on evo.gg.

Fighting games have been an integral part of the PlayStations legacy and our community from the very beginning, and we’ve been thrilled to partner with Evo over the years, said Steven Roberts, Vice President, Global Competitive Gaming, SIE. . This joint acquisition with RTS marks a new chapter in collaboration with Evos co-founders Tom and Tony Cannon and their passionate community of fighting game fans.

Evo is a unique and iconic community unlike any other in the fighting game arena, and was proud to partner with the SIE team and legends Tom and Tony as well as Mark Julio as head of business development to help develop Evo, said Stuart Saw, CEO, RTS. We have so many exciting projects in store for this year and beyond.

Tom and I are extremely excited about the partnership with SIE and RTS, said Tony Cannon, Evo co-founder. Both companies bring a wealth of experience and share our passion for what makes the fighting game community so great. We look forward to working with them to take Evo to the next level while staying true to our roots.

Following the acquisition, Evo will be operated by the recently formed joint venture between SIE and RTS. The terms of this transaction, including the cost of acquiring and sharing the ownership of the joint venture, are not disclosed due to contractual commitments.

* Players from the following countries are eligible to participate: United States, Canada, Bahamas, Dominican Republic, Cuba, Belize, Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Jamaica, Cayman Islands, Venezuela, Colombia, Guyana , Suriname, French Guiana, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Ecuador, Brazil, Peru, Bolivia, Paraguay, Uruguay, Chile, Argentina, Ireland, United Kingdom, France, Spain, Portugal, Belgium, Netherlands, Italy, Switzerland, Austria , Germany, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Czechia, Slovakia, Hungary, Slovenia, Croatia, Serbia, Bosnia, Belarus, Ukraine, Moldova, Romania, Montenegro, Kosovo, Albania, North Macedonia , Bulgaria, Greece, Turkey, Western Russia, Thailand, Laos, Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore, Japan, Korea, Taiwan and Hong Kong.

** Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate will only work in North America, Europe and Latin America regions.

About Sony Interactive Entertainment

Recognized as a global leader in interactive and digital entertainment, Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) is responsible for the PlayStation brand and family of products and services. PlayStation has brought innovations to the market since the original PlayStation launched in Japan in 1994. The PlayStation family of products and services includes PlayStation5, PlayStation4, PlayStationVR, PlayStationStore, PlayStationPlus, PlayStationVideo, PlayStationMusic, PlayStationNow and the acclaimed PlayStation software from SIE Studios around the world. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, SIE is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sony Corporation with global functions in California, London and Tokyo.

About RTS

RTS is a new esports company backed by investors including global entertainment, sports and content company Endeavor. With expertise spanning esports event management, brand and developer advice, and gaming talent management, RTS is led by CEO Stuart Saw, former senior vice president of Esports at Endeavors.

About Evo

The Evolution Championship Series (Evo) represents the largest and oldest fighting game tournaments in the world. Evo brings together the best of the best from around the world in an electric display of skill and fun, as players and fans come together to honor the competitive spirit in an open format and see a champion unfold before their eyes. Evo was founded in 2002 after a series of local arcade tournaments hosted by Tom and Tony Cannon for the first time in 1996.

PlayStation is a registered trademark or trademark of Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

