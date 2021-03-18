Bollywood Roundup: Ranveer Singh, Sunny Leone, Shilpa Shetty, and more …

Ranveer Singh is a ‘muscular’ munda

Bombay– Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is bitten by the “Brown Munde” virus, according to his latest post on social media.

Ranveer posted a photo to Instagram, where he flaunts biceps dressed in a white vest paired with electric red goggles and a black baseball cap. He looks away from the camera.

The actor gave a quirky twist to the popular Punjabi song “Brown Munde” in the legend.

He wrote: “brawn munde”.

Ranveer’s industry friends commented on the post.

Actor Tiger Shroff wrote, “Beastin”.

Actor Nikitin Dheer commented: “Kadak”.

On the job front, the actor is now preparing for the release of ’83’, which was pushed due to the global Covid outbreak last year.

The film tells the story of India’s victory at the 1983 World Cup and Ranveer plays Kapil Dev, who was in charge of an Indian team lost in the tournament. “83” has an ensemble cast which includes Deepika Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi and Saqib Saleem among others.

Sunny Leone gives off a mermaid vibe in new post

Bombay– Actress Sunny Leone gives off a mermaid vibe in her new social media post. Sunny posted a series of images on Instagram wearing a scaled dress in lavender hologram hues. She is standing by the pool.

The actress completed her look with glittery eye makeup and brownish lips.

For the legend, Sunny chose a queen emoji. His photograph was inundated with over 448,000 likes.

Sunny is currently busy filming in Kerala for the “MTV Splitsvilla” reality show.

She is set to make her debut in the digital space with the fictional web show titled “Anamika”, which is billed as a “gun-fu” action thriller directed by Vikram Bhatt.

When SRK helped Shilpa Shetty with lip sync

New Delhi- Actress Shilpa Shetty remembers how superstar Shah Rukh Khan taught her the trick of handling lip sync during songs while filming “Baazigar” in 1993.

Shilpa, who is currently judging the musical reality TV show “Indian Idol”, opened when contestants Nihal and Sayali performed the songs “Aye mere humsafar”, “Kitabein bahut si”, Chura ke dil mera “from the movie from the show.

“Baazigar was my first movie and I was very nervous but Shah Rukh was very nice. He used to always calm me down and help me with the scenes. When we were filming for the song Ae mere Humsafar and I had to synchronize the lyrics on the lips, I didn’t understand correctly. SRK being the gentleman that he is, he immediately jumped in and helped me with the lyrics and told me a technique on how to get lip sync on point, ”Shilpa said.

The thriller film was directed by Abbas-Mustan and also starred Kajol.

Nora Fatehi displays a golden glow on the beach

Bombay– Actress and dancer Nora Fatehi shared a sunny selfie displaying a golden glow at the beach.

Nora posted a boomerang video on Instagram. In the clip, Nora wears a black tube top paired with a powder pink baseball cap. The sun’s rays add an extra glow to her flawless skin in the video.

On the video she wrote: “Beach please”.

Next up for Nora is Ajay Devgn’s star “Bhuj: The Pride Of India”, which revolves around Indian Air Force pilot Vijay Karnik.

The period drama looks back on the story of 300 women from Madhapar village in Kutch district of Gujarat, who played a central role during the Indo-Pakistani war of 1971.

Radhika Apte finds robots ‘innocent and harmless’

Bombay– Actress Radhika Apte, soon to be seen in upcoming sci-fi series “OK Computer,” says while she has never been interested in technology, working with robots for the series has been a fun experience. .

“Working with robots was really fun, I’ve never really been interested in AI or machines in my life and I’ve never indulged in this idea. So when we had scenes where I just had to talk to the robots on the show, the robots felt so innocent and harmless and you could just fall in love with them. They are very friendly and helpful, ”Radhika said.

She added, “Neil (Pagedar), one of our writer-directors used to give clues and talk like robots, and so it was endearing. I really enjoyed the few scenes that I had only with robots. The machines were so innovative in the series and they looked so interesting. It developed an interest for me in machines and AI ”

Radhika stars as Laxmi Suri, a girl who loves robots rather than humans and talks about them all day. She is also the head of PETER, which stands for People for Ethical Treatment for Robot Everywhere, an organization for the protection of the rights of robots. The series also includes Vijay Varma.

Katrina Kaif Ready For ‘New Movie’

Bombay– Katrina Kaif has a new hairstyle and a new movie to focus on, she shared in an Instagram post with fans on Thursday.

Katrina posted a stunning pic wearing a blue cropped top and denim shorts. She completed the look with open hair and minimal makeup.

“New Day New Haircut New Movie,” she captioned the photo.

However, the actress did not give details on the project she had started.

Katrina was spotted a few days ago with superstar Salman Khan, which has led fans to speculate if the two have started filming for “Tiger 3”.

The Bollywood star has lined up for the release Akshay Kumar-star of Rohit Shetty “Sooryavanshi”. The police action drama is set to hit screens on April 30.

She also shot for the horror comedy “Phone Bhoot”. This film is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and co-stars Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi.