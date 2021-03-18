Entertainment
Bollywood Roundup: Ranveer Singh, Sunny Leone, Shilpa Shetty, and more …
Ranveer Singh is a ‘muscular’ munda
Bombay– Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is bitten by the “Brown Munde” virus, according to his latest post on social media.
Ranveer posted a photo to Instagram, where he flaunts biceps dressed in a white vest paired with electric red goggles and a black baseball cap. He looks away from the camera.
The actor gave a quirky twist to the popular Punjabi song “Brown Munde” in the legend.
He wrote: “brawn munde”.
Ranveer’s industry friends commented on the post.
Actor Tiger Shroff wrote, “Beastin”.
Actor Nikitin Dheer commented: “Kadak”.
On the job front, the actor is now preparing for the release of ’83’, which was pushed due to the global Covid outbreak last year.
The film tells the story of India’s victory at the 1983 World Cup and Ranveer plays Kapil Dev, who was in charge of an Indian team lost in the tournament. “83” has an ensemble cast which includes Deepika Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi and Saqib Saleem among others.
Sunny Leone gives off a mermaid vibe in new post
Bombay– Actress Sunny Leone gives off a mermaid vibe in her new social media post. Sunny posted a series of images on Instagram wearing a scaled dress in lavender hologram hues. She is standing by the pool.
The actress completed her look with glittery eye makeup and brownish lips.
For the legend, Sunny chose a queen emoji. His photograph was inundated with over 448,000 likes.
Sunny is currently busy filming in Kerala for the “MTV Splitsvilla” reality show.
She is set to make her debut in the digital space with the fictional web show titled “Anamika”, which is billed as a “gun-fu” action thriller directed by Vikram Bhatt.
When SRK helped Shilpa Shetty with lip sync
New Delhi- Actress Shilpa Shetty remembers how superstar Shah Rukh Khan taught her the trick of handling lip sync during songs while filming “Baazigar” in 1993.
Shilpa, who is currently judging the musical reality TV show “Indian Idol”, opened when contestants Nihal and Sayali performed the songs “Aye mere humsafar”, “Kitabein bahut si”, Chura ke dil mera “from the movie from the show.
“Baazigar was my first movie and I was very nervous but Shah Rukh was very nice. He used to always calm me down and help me with the scenes. When we were filming for the song Ae mere Humsafar and I had to synchronize the lyrics on the lips, I didn’t understand correctly. SRK being the gentleman that he is, he immediately jumped in and helped me with the lyrics and told me a technique on how to get lip sync on point, ”Shilpa said.
The thriller film was directed by Abbas-Mustan and also starred Kajol.
Nora Fatehi displays a golden glow on the beach
Bombay– Actress and dancer Nora Fatehi shared a sunny selfie displaying a golden glow at the beach.
Nora posted a boomerang video on Instagram. In the clip, Nora wears a black tube top paired with a powder pink baseball cap. The sun’s rays add an extra glow to her flawless skin in the video.
On the video she wrote: “Beach please”.
Next up for Nora is Ajay Devgn’s star “Bhuj: The Pride Of India”, which revolves around Indian Air Force pilot Vijay Karnik.
The period drama looks back on the story of 300 women from Madhapar village in Kutch district of Gujarat, who played a central role during the Indo-Pakistani war of 1971.
Radhika Apte finds robots ‘innocent and harmless’
Bombay– Actress Radhika Apte, soon to be seen in upcoming sci-fi series “OK Computer,” says while she has never been interested in technology, working with robots for the series has been a fun experience. .
“Working with robots was really fun, I’ve never really been interested in AI or machines in my life and I’ve never indulged in this idea. So when we had scenes where I just had to talk to the robots on the show, the robots felt so innocent and harmless and you could just fall in love with them. They are very friendly and helpful, ”Radhika said.
She added, “Neil (Pagedar), one of our writer-directors used to give clues and talk like robots, and so it was endearing. I really enjoyed the few scenes that I had only with robots. The machines were so innovative in the series and they looked so interesting. It developed an interest for me in machines and AI ”
Radhika stars as Laxmi Suri, a girl who loves robots rather than humans and talks about them all day. She is also the head of PETER, which stands for People for Ethical Treatment for Robot Everywhere, an organization for the protection of the rights of robots. The series also includes Vijay Varma.
Katrina Kaif Ready For ‘New Movie’
Bombay– Katrina Kaif has a new hairstyle and a new movie to focus on, she shared in an Instagram post with fans on Thursday.
Katrina posted a stunning pic wearing a blue cropped top and denim shorts. She completed the look with open hair and minimal makeup.
“New Day New Haircut New Movie,” she captioned the photo.
However, the actress did not give details on the project she had started.
Katrina was spotted a few days ago with superstar Salman Khan, which has led fans to speculate if the two have started filming for “Tiger 3”.
The Bollywood star has lined up for the release Akshay Kumar-star of Rohit Shetty “Sooryavanshi”. The police action drama is set to hit screens on April 30.
She also shot for the horror comedy “Phone Bhoot”. This film is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and co-stars Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]