Woman says actor Armie Hammer raped her in Los Angeles





LOS ANGELES (CNS) A woman on Thursday accused actor Armie Hammer of raping her and kicking her feet with a riding crop in Los Angeles four years ago after they met on Facebook. The 24-year-old, who only identified as Effie, made the allegations during a Zoom press conference held by lawyer Gloria Allred. What would you like to know The woman accusing Hammer of rape is represented by lawyer Gloria Allred

She alleged that she first met Hammer, 34, on Facebook in 2016, when she was 20.

Reading a prepared statement Thursday, Effie broke down in tears as she recounted how Hammer allegedly raped her for four hours and banged her head against a wall.

Allred released a statement saying she challenged Hammer to bring “all of her communications with Effie, not some, to the Los Angeles Police Department and answer all of their questions directly.” Hammer’s attorney, Andrew Brettler, said in a statement provided to Hollywood journalist that “Effie’s correspondence with Mr. Hammer undermines and refutes his scandalous allegations. No later than July 18, 2020, [Effie] sent graphic texts to Mr. Hammer telling him what she wanted him to do. Mr. Hammer responded by stating that he did not want to maintain that type of relationship with her. “ Brettler also said last month that similar abuse allegations made against his client were “patently false” and that all of Hammer’s sex was “completely consensual.” Reading a prepared statement Thursday, the woman broke down in tears as she recounted how Hammer allegedly raped her for four hours and banged her head against a wall. She claimed to have first met Hammer, 34, on Facebook in 2016, when she was 20. A spokeswoman for the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that the department was investigating Hammer following a report filed last month by a woman who said she was assaulted by the actor. Allred said her client “provides what she thinks is relevant to law enforcement, and then it’s up to law enforcement and the prosecutor to decide if there is enough evidence to prosecute.” a case. Last month, the Hammer agency reportedly severed ties with him over further abuse allegations, and the actor has already quit two projects. Hunting rifle wedding, with Jennifer Lopez and the Paramount Plus series The offer, according to several reports. Hammer, great-grandson of oil magnate and philanthropist Armand Hammer, is known for his films, including Social network and Call me by your name. His most recent film is the drug drama Crisis. Effie, who said she lives in Europe, told reporters she felt guilty for not speaking out earlier about the alleged assault. The woman said she last contacted Hammer in 2020. Allred, who called for a police investigation into the charge, said she had photos of what she described as “visible injuries” of her client. The lawyer declined to say whether a police report had been filed and added that there were no immediate plans to take civil action against the actor. Following the press conference, Allred released a statement saying she challenged Hammer to bring “all, not some, of her communications with Effie to the Los Angeles Police Department and to answer all of their questions directly rather than through through his lawyers. “ Hammer’s ex-girlfriend Paige Lorenze accused him in January of forcing her to commit violent sex acts, including cutting the skin. This claim was refuted by Hammer through his lawyer, who said at the time: “The stories in the media are a misguided attempt to present a one-sided narrative in an attempt to tarnish Mr. Hammer’s reputation. and the communications of the individuals involved prove that. “

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos