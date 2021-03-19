Actor Armie Hammer accused of raping woman in 2017





By Jill Serjeant and Lisa Richwine | Reuters LOS ANGELES – A young woman on Thursday accused American actor Armie Hammer of raping her four years ago in Los Angeles and police said she was investigating the case. Hammer’s lawyer called the allegation “outrageous” and said all of the actor’s sex was “completely consensual.” The rape allegation follows social media statements in January from several women who accused the 34-year-old actor of emotional and physical abuse, and said he shared violent sexual fantasies. Hammer said at the time that he would not respond to what he called “vicious online attacks,” but he was ditched by his reps and two Hollywood projects. A woman who only identified as Effie on Thursday said on a video conference that she had a four-year romantic relationship with the actor, who was then married to TV personality Elizabeth Chambers. “On April 24, 2017, Armie Hammer violently raped me for over four hours in Los Angeles, during which time he repeatedly hit my head against a wall, bruising my face,” Effie said today. 24-year-old man, to reporters. “He also committed other acts of violence against me, to which I did not consent,” she said. Effie’s lawyer Gloria Allred said the woman testified to police. A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department said “Armie Hammer is the named suspect in an alleged sexual assault investigation” which opened on February 3, 2021. Hammer’s attorney, Andrew Brettler, said in a statement that the woman’s own correspondence with her client “undermines and refutes her outrageous allegations.” “From day one, Mr. Hammer has maintained that all of his interactions with (Effie) and all of her other sexual partners have been completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance and mutually participatory,” the statement added. Brettler said that as recently as July 2020, the accuser sent Hammer graphic text messages detailing his sexual desires. Effie, who lives in Europe, said she met Hammer on Facebook in 2016 and fell in love with him. After the alleged rape, she said she suffered traumatic flashbacks and felt suicidal. She said she felt guilty for not speaking up sooner and hoped Hammer “would be held accountable.” Hammer and Chambers separated in July 2020 after 10 years of marriage.

