Game of Thrones: HBO reveals 3 more spinoffs in the works





HBO has more ‘Game of Thrones’ prequels in the works, including one from ‘Rome’ creator Bruno Heller and another about legendary Dorne founder

HBO is developing Three After Game of thrones prequel projects. The network has a trio of additional ideas in works based on the fantasy world of author George RR Martin, Hollywood journalist confirmed. One of the projects, working title9 trips, is of Rome creator Bruno Heller and follows Lord Corlys Velaryon, aka The Sea Snake, the lord of the tides and head of House Velaryon. Obtained prequel Dragon house, where he is played by actor Steve Toussaint. This effort therefore represents a potential fallout from a character in a series that has not yet been shot (let alone broadcast). A second project, provisional title 10,000 ships, revolves around the warrior queen Princess Nymeria, revered ancestor of House Martell who founded the kingdom of Dorne (she has become so legendary in the kingdom that two characters bore her name in the original series Sand Snake Nymeria Sand and the Wolf- Were of Arya). Its story takes place about 1000 years before the events of Game of thrones, which makes it much older on the Westeros timeline than any of the other on-going projects previously announced (HBO turned a prequel pilot in 2019 even further back during the Age of Heroes, but it was never serial). Also,Game of thronesadded a storyline involving Dorne midway through the series that fans struggled to feel like an organic part of the series. If enlightened, the Nymeria Project could provide an entirely new and redemptive view of Sunspear. The third project takes place in the infamous King’s Landing slum in Flea Bottom, the maze of narrow streets in the capital where characters like Davos Seaworth and Gendry Baratheon were born. The projects add to the next greenlit seriesDragon house, which begins filming in the UK in April and stars Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Paddy Considine and Matt Smith. Dragon follows the history of House Targaryen 300 years before the events of Obtained and builds on an epic civil war that has torn Westeros apart, the series is co-showrunners Miguel Sapochnik and Ryan Condal set to premiere in 2022. Another previously reported HBO project in development is based on Martin’s popular Dunk and Egg short stories, which followed the adventures of Hedge Knight Ser Duncan the Great and his Squire Egg, who would later become King Aegon V Targaryen. . In addition, there is an animation Thrones project under review on a subject that has not yet been disclosed. The boom in projects is part of the post-Obtained push to try and replace the show’s incredible popularity, especially now that it’s completely immersed in streaming wars with HBO Max. “The way we try to approach it is not in [saying], “We need five shows in three years,” but “What are some stories worth telling?” “HBO Content Director Casey Bloys told THR in January.” We have developed several visions on different worlds. The one I want to do is the one that I think is the most creative. I’d rather talk about the stories and the showrunners and their vision rather than hitting an arbitrary target for the right number of shows. “ Deadlinefirst announced the news of the new fallout.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos