Entertainment
Former Yankees star Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez kiss and put on makeup (PHOTOS)
And they are back.
The New York Post and TMZ posted photos on Thursday of the former New York Yankeesstar Alex rodriguez and actress / singer Jennifer lopez literally kissing and putting on makeup this week in the Dominican Republic.
The photos come a day later the New York Post reported Rodriguez and Lopez reunited as a couple.
This report came five days after their engagement ended.
What has become clear now is that Rodriguez and Lopez are launching again after spending time together in the Dominican Republic.
They had a great few days in the Dominican Republic, a source exclusively told Page Six. They keep working on things. This is the status quo right now. They are together. … The glamorous duo had a conversation all night, sources said, and on Saturday had made enough progress to release a statement saying they weren’t separated and were working on some things.
According toPage six, (Rodriguez) hopped on a plane to visit Lopez in the Dominican Republic. … Happy Monday. New week. New day. Forward. Up thereposted in an Instagramstory showing the ocean and tagging Lopez … (who is) in the Dominican Republic for the set of his new movie, Shotgun Wedding.
TMZReports Now, A-Rods has been said to be heading to DR every few weeks while Jens is filming there – so this current trip could have been planned from the start. Still, the fact that he was executed with that … is a sign that they mightsettle everything, after all.
TMZAlso reports that the breakup came as a total shock to their children – and it’s one of the main reasons couples are now reuniting in the Dominican Republic to try and make things right.
Friday theNew York Postreported that the power pair had canceled their engagement.
But Saturday,TMZDitched that nugget: Reports of their disappearance as a couple have been greatly exaggerated – well, maybe just exaggerated – because they say they’re still fighting to stay together … TMZ has learned. … JLo and A-Rod tell TMZ all reports are inaccurate. We are working on some things. They were also told that what they were working on had nothing to do with a third party.
On top of that,TMZmet Rodriguez on Saturday and asked him if he and Lopez, who had been engaged since 2019, were still working on their relationship. His answer: a helping hand.
TMZ also asked Rodriguez about his relationship status and said I’m not single, waving a finger to underline.
Adding to the confusion, theNew York Postreported on Saturday that Lopez and Rodriguez may have suspended their breakup given the enormity of their financial entanglements. One source exclusivelytold Page Six on Fridaythat an army of lawyers and business leaders looked into the details of J-Rods’ joint ventures and real estate portfolio last week.
There have been frantic meetings at A.Rod Corp in recent days on how to divide their assets, the source said. Jennifer and Alex were in business together on numerous commercial projects and real estate transactions. But a separate source says: Everyone who works on the business side for the couple mostly says: Thank goodness they didn’t buy the Mets.
Introducing the Yankees Insider:Get exclusive news, behind-the-scenes insight and the ability to text directly with the beat writers
In November, Rodriguez and Lopez watched the billionaire hedge fund managerSteven cohenat the top of their bid to buy the New York Mets. Despite the setback, the couple seemed happy in January, when Rodriguez attended President Joe Biden’s inauguration, which Lopez performed ahead of the swearing-in ceremony in Washington, DC.
Last month Rodriguez and Lopez were spotted together at Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Florida.
Rodriguez is expected to resume his broadcasting career next month as an analyst forESPN Sunday Night Baseball (signed here with the world leader in January). He will join Matt Vasgersian and Buster Olney for opening day between the Mets andWashington Nationalson April 1, followed by the Sunday Night Baseball season debut on April 4 when theLos Angeles Angelshost theChicago White Sox.
Rodriguez is also a studio analyst forFOX Sportsand will make his first appearance on theNational Baseball Hall of Famepoll later this year. Rodriguez retired in 2016 with 696 career homers,fourth best ever, behindBarry bonds(762),Hank aaron(755) andBaby Ruth(714). But Rodriguez’s induction isn’t a sure thing after missing the 2014 season while serving a suspension for using performance-enhancing drugs.
Receive Yankees SMS:Eliminate social media and text clutter during games with writers and columnists. Plus, exclusive news and analysis every day.Register now.
Thank you for relying on us to provide you with journalism you can trust. Please consider supporting NJ.com with a subscription.
Mike Rosenstein can be reached at [email protected]. Tell us your coronavirus story or send a tip here.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]