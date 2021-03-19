Former Yankees star Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez kiss and put on makeup (PHOTOS)

And they are back.

The New York Post and TMZ posted photos on Thursday of the former New York Yankeesstar Alex rodriguez and actress / singer Jennifer lopez literally kissing and putting on makeup this week in the Dominican Republic.

The photos come a day later the New York Post reported Rodriguez and Lopez reunited as a couple.

This report came five days after their engagement ended.

What has become clear now is that Rodriguez and Lopez are launching again after spending time together in the Dominican Republic.

They had a great few days in the Dominican Republic, a source exclusively told Page Six. They keep working on things. This is the status quo right now. They are together. … The glamorous duo had a conversation all night, sources said, and on Saturday had made enough progress to release a statement saying they weren’t separated and were working on some things.

According toPage six, (Rodriguez) hopped on a plane to visit Lopez in the Dominican Republic. … Happy Monday. New week. New day. Forward. Up thereposted in an Instagramstory showing the ocean and tagging Lopez … (who is) in the Dominican Republic for the set of his new movie, Shotgun Wedding.

TMZReports Now, A-Rods has been said to be heading to DR every few weeks while Jens is filming there – so this current trip could have been planned from the start. Still, the fact that he was executed with that … is a sign that they mightsettle everything, after all.

TMZAlso reports that the breakup came as a total shock to their children – and it’s one of the main reasons couples are now reuniting in the Dominican Republic to try and make things right.

Friday theNew York Postreported that the power pair had canceled their engagement.

But Saturday,TMZDitched that nugget: Reports of their disappearance as a couple have been greatly exaggerated – well, maybe just exaggerated – because they say they’re still fighting to stay together … TMZ has learned. … JLo and A-Rod tell TMZ all reports are inaccurate. We are working on some things. They were also told that what they were working on had nothing to do with a third party.

On top of that,TMZmet Rodriguez on Saturday and asked him if he and Lopez, who had been engaged since 2019, were still working on their relationship. His answer: a helping hand.

TMZ also asked Rodriguez about his relationship status and said I’m not single, waving a finger to underline.

Adding to the confusion, theNew York Postreported on Saturday that Lopez and Rodriguez may have suspended their breakup given the enormity of their financial entanglements. One source exclusivelytold Page Six on Fridaythat an army of lawyers and business leaders looked into the details of J-Rods’ joint ventures and real estate portfolio last week.

There have been frantic meetings at A.Rod Corp in recent days on how to divide their assets, the source said. Jennifer and Alex were in business together on numerous commercial projects and real estate transactions. But a separate source says: Everyone who works on the business side for the couple mostly says: Thank goodness they didn’t buy the Mets.

In November, Rodriguez and Lopez watched the billionaire hedge fund managerSteven cohenat the top of their bid to buy the New York Mets. Despite the setback, the couple seemed happy in January, when Rodriguez attended President Joe Biden’s inauguration, which Lopez performed ahead of the swearing-in ceremony in Washington, DC.

Last month Rodriguez and Lopez were spotted together at Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Florida.

Rodriguez is expected to resume his broadcasting career next month as an analyst forESPN Sunday Night Baseball (signed here with the world leader in January). He will join Matt Vasgersian and Buster Olney for opening day between the Mets andWashington Nationalson April 1, followed by the Sunday Night Baseball season debut on April 4 when theLos Angeles Angelshost theChicago White Sox.

Rodriguez is also a studio analyst forFOX Sportsand will make his first appearance on theNational Baseball Hall of Famepoll later this year. Rodriguez retired in 2016 with 696 career homers,fourth best ever, behindBarry bonds(762),Hank aaron(755) andBaby Ruth(714). But Rodriguez’s induction isn’t a sure thing after missing the 2014 season while serving a suspension for using performance-enhancing drugs.

