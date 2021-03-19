Bollywood stunner Vaani Kapoor doesn’t give a single chance to wow her fans with her back-to-back style statements and this time she’s back all bold and shiny.

The actress posted a photo of herself on her Instagram today and we can’t keep our eyes on this hottie. The actress wore an Ookioh yellow bikini top ($ 49) adorned with white pants. The actress was seen showing off her toned abs throughout.

To complete this chic style, she opted for minimal makeup with a subtle base, goofy eyes, and lip gloss. She kept all of her loose curls open down from the bottom. Vaani Kapoor posted her look and captioned it as it was all shiny, warm honey in the yellow light with light emoticons.

On the job front, Vaani Kapoor will be the next appearance in The lower end of the bell opposite Akshay Kumar and Huma Qureshi which will be released on May 28, 2021. Apart from that, she has Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui and Shamshera released this year.

