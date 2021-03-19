Oscars: producers detail “safe” and “intimate” ceremony in letter to nominees

“There will be no zoom in option for the show,” reads the missive from Steven Soderbergh, Stacey Sher and Jesse Collins. “We go to great lengths to provide you all in person with a safe and enjoyable evening.”

The full text of the email appears below.

Congratulations on your Oscar nomination! To borrow the words of a boring flight attendant, WE ARE HONORED TO BE PART OF YOUR TRIP. We are convinced that you are happy that your fellow artists have recognized you during an exceptional year, and it is our wish, as producers, to create an experience for you as a nominee that is worthy of this achievement and values ​​it.

The first and most obvious point we want to get across with this show this year is STORIES MATTER. As a species, we are wired for storytelling. This is how we communicate. This is how we learn. This is how we evolve. We are surrounded by stories, we swim in them, they are unavoidable. And MOVIES are, in our opinion, the most powerful form of storytelling ever invented. It is an art form that is unique in its blend of so many other art forms, as well as the singular skills required to perform it well. Then there is the last piece: the audience. The fact that a film can be seen by millions of people in large groups simultaneously across the planet is another reason for its remarkable reach and continued influence.

Therefore, if STORIES matter, then the PEOPLE who bring those stories to life do matter. Namely, YOU. To make sure ALL applicants are given equal prominence, we hope you will agree to be interviewed (briefly) to help us tell the story your way through April 25th. We want to highlight the connections between all of us who work in the movies and show that the process is uniquely intimate, collaborative, and fun (generally. Hopefully?).

As for the practicalities of the show, our plan is to have an intimate in-person event at Union Station in Los Angeles, with additional elements of the live show from the Dolby Theater in Hollywood. Of course your first thought is CAN YOU DO THIS SAFE? The answer is YES, IT CAN. We treat the event like an active movie set, with specially designed test rates to ensure down to the minute results, including an onsite COVID security team with PCR testing capability. There will be specific instructions for those of you traveling outside of Los Angeles, and further instructions for those of you who are already based in Los Angeles. All of this will come to you directly from the Academy to ensure you have a safe and carefree evening (a glimpse into the future?).

For those of you who are unable to attend due to the schedule or continued travel discomfort, we want you to know that there will be no zoom in option for the show. . We’re doing everything we can to provide a safe and ENJOYABLE night out for all of you in person, as well as all of the millions of moviegoers around the world, and we believe the virtual will lessen those efforts.

Our speech on speeches. We think the show is not “too long” because of the speeches. Having said that, we would like to say THIS: With great freedom comes great responsibility, and if you are wondering what exactly we mean by that, we mean READ THE CHAMBER. Tell a story. If you thank someone, say their name, not their title. Don’t say MY MANAGER, PEGGY just say PEGGY. Make it PERSONAL. The audience leans back when they see a winner with a piece of paper in their hand. The good news is that you should be pretty relaxed by show time, as you will have attended a pre-show rally in the courtyard of Union Station for the previous 90 minutes with your fellow nominees and their guests (ONLY the nominees). and their guests will be attending the show, by the way. Oh, and the presenters!). Aim for a feeling of informal exchange and good humor.

You wonder about the dress code (as well as you should). We were aiming for a fusion of inspiration and aspiration, which means formal is totally cool if you want to go, but casual really isn’t.

Finally, a lot has been lost and a lot has changed since the last Oscars. We will recognize this while reminding viewers of the power and necessity of stories to move us forward, and how movies, in particular, create a special kind of connection between people around the world.

We look forward to seeing you on April 25th.

With all our love films,

Jesse

Stacey

Steven

93rd Oscar Producers