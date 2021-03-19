‘Alien On Stage’ review: UK bus drivers adapt Ridley Scott’s classic

If you didn’t know anything about the premise of “Alien on Stage,” it would be easy to think that you were watching Christopher Guest’s latest comedy. This documentary that plays like a mock documentary tells the unlikely story of a shaggy team of British bus drivers who take an amateur production of Ridley Scott’s ‘Alien’ to London’s West End – and it’s just as hilarious as it might seem. Revealing incredible feats of technical ingenuity, actors who would rather be in the pub than learn their lines, and a former military director who hates the spotlight, “Alien on Stage” captures the lighting in a bottle. Like a true “Waiting for Guffman” with a fairytale ending, this is one of the funniest documentaries in years.

Taking its title from the play at its heart, ‘Alien on Stage’ follows a group of Dorset bus drivers as they prepare to mount their annual holiday production for charity. They call their business Paranoid Dramatics, and it’s a family affair. Reluctant director Dave plays his wife Lydia as Ripley in the adaptation written by aspiring screenwriter Luke – their son and a huge Alien fan. (Grandpa Ray built the sets.) Buddies and partners, Carolyn and John play Lambert and Brett, while other bus drivers Jason, Mike and Jac who round out the rest of the Nostromo team.

As Corky St. Clair of “Alien on Stage,” Dave desperately tries to keep the ship afloat as his cast is more interested in smoke breaks and sightseeing. Pete, a night supervisor who surprises with amazing designs, oversees props and special effects. Emanating from the focused dedication of the head of the Weta Workshop, Richard Taylor, in the special duties of ‘Lord of the Rings’, Pete takes us through his intricate process with characteristic British modesty. Using piping, a foam core, and threads, he develops a fully articulated xenomorphic tail, a flying alien spawn, and recreates the famous bursting chest scene with stunning precision.

“Every alternative that I come up with, I hope Ridley Scott would have wanted,” Pete says humbly.

After their first performance in Dorset only sells 20 tickets, the company is understandably down. (“Alien” being less party fun than Robin Hood’s pantomime the year before.) But when a small group of London fans discovered the show, filmmakers Lucy Harvey and Danielle Kummer took the stage. Thanks to crowdfunding and word of mouth, “Alien on Stage” is building enough worship to book a single night at the Leicester Square Theater – a comedy and music venue in London’s West End. Their Guffman had arrived.

With the stakes raised, “Alien on Stage” shifts to another speed, aided by strategically placed musical cues from the original film. Due to issues accessing rehearsal space, transferring audio cues, and memorizing lines, Dave often finds himself sneaking in for smoke breaks and joking about the need for the bathroom. . Dizzying and nervous, the bus ride to London includes a lot of points, screaming and of course drinking. As he goes out with Carolyn the night before the show, John quips, “Do we already have an early night when we’re on vacation?”

On the day of the show, all of you, the company only have six hours to load into their sets and activate the lights and sound. It’s a mad curtain race as Dave and his tech team work with professionals for the first time, clearly feeling out of their depth. As the house fills up (the show is completely sold out) and the lights go down, the film’s brilliant third act shifts into high gear.

It’s not hard to see why “Alien on Stage” was such a hit. Middle-aged non-actors deliver their lines with a mixture of deadlock and seriousness that cannot be faked. Jason, who doesn’t care much about acting, comes across as a natural stage thief with his laid-back delivery of “I’m ready to take this chance.” Responding to the huge laugh, he ad-libs like a pro: “Yes, yes, keep going.”

The filmmakers made the brilliant call to put a camera inside the Xenomorph costume, using the grainy POV footage at key moments. The film ends on a high note, cutting off the actual performance with the flurry of behind-the-scenes activity and the boisterous response from the audience. The energy of the crowd is so infectious, it makes you feel like you’re in the theater. At the triumphant curtain call, as young Scott trots the stage for a very professional bow in Xenomorph gear, it is clear that “Alien on Stage” has completely captured the hearts of audiences – film, theater and theater lovers. by Christopher Guest.

Grade: A

“Alien on Stage” premiered at the 2021 SXSW Film Festival. It is currently seeking distribution in the United States.

