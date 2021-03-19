Litton Entertainment’s ‘Litton’s Weekend Adventure’, Saturdays on ABC Stations Nationwide, Adds New ‘Free Enterprise’ Series | Entertainment





CHARLESTON, SC, March 18, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Litton Entertainment today announced the original Free Enterprise series as the latest addition to Litton’s Weekend Adventure, the Emmy Award-winning daytime programming block that airs every Saturday morning on the stations ABC of the country. Free Enterprise, featuring one of America’s biggest entrepreneurs, financial technology (fintech) pioneer and founder of Inmates to Entrepreneurs, Brian Hamilton, and hosted by ABC News and Ryan Smith of ESPN, will be featured in premiered on April 3, 2021. The series will share the journey of formerly incarcerated people who dream of starting their own businesses after struggling to find stable employment due to their criminal records. With the help of Hamilton and his team of fellow business experts and mentors, these entrepreneurs will work to launch businesses with little or no capital, providing viewers with a real-time view of the processes of product development, pricing, of marketing and customer service and their own inspiring stories of empowerment, hope and transformation. “People coming out of US prisons deserve the opportunity to realize their potential. Free Enterprise follows this journey while giving viewers access to information on starting their own business. We are proud to present this series. heartwarming and redemptive that celebrates hard work and second chances, ”commented Angelica Rosas McDaniel, EVP Strategy, Litton Entertainment. “There is no broader, more unifying proposition in our country than the idea that everyone has a second chance. Free enterprise demonstrates that those judicially involved can take part in a most important part of the process. American property of the dream, see real people launching simple businesses to be part of the American tapestry, ”commented Brian Hamilton. ABOUT LITTON ENTERTAINMENT Litton Entertainment, a division of Hearst Television, is the preeminent independent producer and distributor of the American television industry, creating and distributing quality programming for over 20 years, including linear channels, cable, streamers, digital and social platforms. Producing over 800 hours of programming per year across all genres and demos, Litton’s talents and crews often travel the world producing Emmy-winning content and distributed worldwide. Litton’s Weekend Adventure, produced by Litton Studios, was the first block of programming of its kind and airs Saturdays on ABC stations nationwide. Litton Entertainment provides CBS Network with six original Saturday morning programs called CBS Dream Team; The CW Network with One Magnificent Morning, a three-hour destination with E / I broadcasts; NBC Stations with six original E / I series under the iconic The More You Know brand; and Telemundo with the three-hour Mi Telemundo programming block. Litton’s syndication and news division distributes a diverse range of programming, including Law & Crime Daily, Block E / I Go Time !, and Consumer Reports TV. For more information visit http://www.litton.tv. Litton is majority owned by Hearst: http://www.hearst.com. ABOUT BRIAN HAMILTON Brian Hamilton is a successful entrepreneur, philanthropist and a leading national voice on how property can change lives. He founded Sageworks, one of the country’s first financial technology companies, and holds several patents on products created during this era and still in use in most financial institutions across the country today. When Mr. Hamilton sold Sageworks, he created the Brian Hamilton Foundation to help all people realize their potential and dreams through business ownership. It also formalized its 30-year continuing education service in entrepreneurship with prison populations by creating Inmates to Entrepreneurs, a non-profit organization. Today, Inmates to Entrepreneurs is the oldest program of its kind in the country. Raised in a working-class Connecticut neighborhood, Mr. Hamilton started his own landscaping business at an early age, which ultimately funded his aspiration to be the first in his family to go to college. He graduated summa cum laude from Sacred Heart University and also holds an MBA from Duke University. Mr. Hamilton has been widely reported in the press and has received numerous awards, including the George HW Bush Points of Light Award. ABOUT RYAN SMITH Ryan Smith is a host, correspondent and legal analyst for ABC News and ESPN. Smith also contributes to ESPN as a legal analyst and host of “Outside the Lines” and “E: 60”. A graduate of Syracuse University and Columbia Law School, Ryan began his career practicing corporate, sports and entertainment law. Show original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/litton-entertainments-littons-weekend-adventure-saturdays-on-abc-stations-nationwide-adds-new-series-free-enterprise-301250489.html SOURCE Litton Entertainment

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos