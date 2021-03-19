Stylish looks of Bollywood actresses over 50 like Tabu and Neena Gupta





Some Bollywood actors really define aging as fine wine. We decided to take a look at some of these ladies’ stylish outings, whether it be the short Neena Guptas dresses, the chic Neelam Kotharis suits or the pointy looks from Poonam Dhillons. 1. Tabu Image Credit: Instagram / tabutiful Image Credit: Instagram / tabutiful The critically acclaimed actor is often asked the secrets of his youth. As much as we love and appreciate his thought-provoking performances (whether in Andhadhun or A decent boy), we can’t stop obsessing over how gracefully Tabu is at 50. Elegant is how we sum up her fashion sense. Image Credit: Instagram / tabutiful Image Credit: Instagram / tabutiful Image Credit: Instagram / tabutiful 2. Poonam Dhillon Image Credit: Instagram / poonam_dhillon_ Image Credit: Instagram / poonam_dhillon_ Image Credit: Instagram / poonam_dhillon_ Noorie Actress Poonam Dhillon looks gorgeous at 58, and her impeccable style is the icing on the cake. Her Instagram proves how gracefully she ages. Her flawless style and cheerful personality are a breath of fresh air and a reminder that you don’t need to limit yourself no matter what. Image Credit: Instagram / poonam_dhillon_ Image Credit: Instagram / poonam_dhillon_ Image Credit: Instagram / poonam_dhillon_ 3. Neena Gupta Image Credit: Instagram / neena_gupta Image Credit: Instagram / neena_gupta Image Credit: Instagram / neena_gupta Neenaarrive makes hearts vibrate every now and then by posting great photos of herself on social media. Her bold fashion goes very well with her personality. She is 61 years old and can easily pull off any style of dress, dress, saree. She is often seen in some of the most fashionable clothes and designs for her daughter Masaba Guptas’ designs. Find out when Neena Gupta paired her saree with an ice blue bralette. Image Credit: Instagram / neena_gupta Image Credit: Instagram / neena_gupta Image Credit: Instagram / neena_gupta 4. Madhuri Dixit Nene Image Credit: Instagram / madhuridixitnene Image Credit: Instagram / madhuridixitnene Image Credit: Instagram / madhuridixitnene At 53, Madhuri Dixit is a star, through her presence and her choice of outfits. Her love for floral appliques and vibrant hues is on display as one scrolls through her Instagram profile. Madhuri Dixits repertoire of gorgeous sarees will make your heart beat faster Dhak Dhak. Don’t say we didn’t warn you. Image Credit: Instagram / madhuridixitnene Image Credit: Instagram / madhuridixitnene Image Credit: Instagram / madhuridixitnene 5. Neelam Kothari Image Credit: Dharmatic Entertainment Image Credit: Dharmatic Entertainment Image Credit: Instagram / neelamkotharisoni Neelam Kothari Soni is an undisputed fashionista at 51 years old. Thanks to the Netflix series The fabulous life of Bollywood brides, we know her flawless appearance deserves our attention. Her Instagram is a window on dreamy ethnic outfits. Image Credit: Instagram / neelamkotharisoni Image Credit: Instagram / neelamkotharisoni Image Credit: Instagram / neelamkotharisoni Main Image Credit: Image Credit: Instagram / tabutiful, Instagram / neena_gupta, Instagram / poonam_dhillon







