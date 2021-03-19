Woman alleges actor Armie Hammer raped her, LAPD investigation – CBS Los Angeles





LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) –A woman who claims to have been sexually assaulted by actor Armie Hammer held a press conference Thursday alongside celebrity lawyer Gloria Allred. The woman, identified only as Effie, told reporters in a virtual press conference that she had an intermittent relationship with Hammer from 2016 to 2020. She claims that one night in 2017, he raped her. “On April 24, 2017, Armie Hammer violently raped me for over four hours in Los Angeles, during which time he repeatedly slapped my head against a wall, bruising my face,” Effie told reporters. . “He also committed other acts of violence against me to which I did not consent.” Hammer did not immediately comment on the latest allegations. A spokeswoman for the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that the department was investigating Hammer following a report filed last month by a woman who said she was assaulted by the actor. Allred said her client “provides what she thinks is relevant to law enforcement, and then it’s up to law enforcement and the prosecutor to decide if there is enough evidence to prosecute.” a case. In January, unverified texts surfaced on social media claiming Hammer had cannibalism and rape fetishes. Last month, the 34-year-old actor released a statement through his lawyer that all of his sexual activity outside of his marriage was “completely consensual in the sense that it was fully discussed, agreed upon and mutually participatory. “. According to Variety, the allegations forced Hammer to quit two upcoming film projects, “Shotgun Wedding” and “The Offer.” Hammer is known for his films such as “The Social Network”, “Call Me By Your Name” and “The Man From UNCLE”

