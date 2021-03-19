Entertainment
Warner Bros. walks away from the $ 100 million aerial tram
The Warner Bros. film and television studio has dropped a proposal to build an overhead streetcar to improve access to the Hollywood Sign, the company said Thursday.
Warner Bros. in 2018 told City of Los Angeles officials it would fund an aerial streetcar to take visitors to and from the Hollywood Sign, from a parking structure next to its Burbank lot.
The effort, dubbed the Hollywood Skyway, is said to have cost the studio around $ 100 million. The streetcar reportedly took visitors on a six-minute ride over 1 mile to the back of Mt. Lee at a new visitor center near the sign, with paths leading to an observation area.
One benefit of the project would have been to reduce traffic congestion in surrounding areas by tourists and visitors trying to get a glimpse of the famous sign. Traffic problems in residential neighborhoods, such as Beachwood Canyon, had worsened over the years with the rise of photo-sharing apps, ridesharing services, and navigation tools like Waze.
But concerns about safety and feasibility turned out to be too great for the AT&T Inc.-owned film and television studio, known for its film franchises such as DC superheroes and Harry Potter.
After exploring difficult construction issues, required zoning changes, and protocols needed to protect customers in an emergency, we decided that our focus would be better placed on our core business interests, said Warner Bros. We know there are other solutions being explored to provide access to the iconic Hollywood sign and alleviate neighborhood congestion. We look forward to seeing these come to fruition for the citizens of Los Angeles and the millions of tourists who want to visit the sign every year.
Despite big ambitions, the 97-year-old studio faced major challenges when it came to implementing its plans, according to a person familiar with the matter and not authorized to comment.
For example, Mt. Lee is a high fire area in a state where wildfires burned 4 million acres in 2020. Development would also be vulnerable to earthquakes and other natural disasters.
The project would have forced the studio to build in a mountain. It would also have taken two exits to keep customers safe, and it was not clear if this would be possible as one of the exits would have been down the face of the mountains.
Other factors were the ownership and use of the land, given that the location is adjacent to a famous cemetery and a park. The environmental impact report and the required feasibility studies would also have added obstacles.
The corporate mandate of Warner Bros. has changed since its takeover by AT&T as part of the $ 85 billion acquisition of Time Warner, a Dallas phone giant in 2018.
AT&T and WarnerMedia (renamed from Time Warner) have focused much of their attention on creating HBO Max, the streaming service it launched in May. A significant portion of Warner Bros.’s business is now geared towards producing movies and shows for the streamer, which is the priority of media giants.
The tram project was supported by Jon Gilbert, the facilities manager at Warner Bros. who retired early last year.
It requires a bold solution, Gilbert said at the time. If we really want to make a difference … it has to be something compelling. Partial solutions will not do the trick and people will continue to flood neighborhoods.
Easier access to the sign could have helped attract more tourists to Warner Bros., which in 2015 invested $ 13 million to build a new set of interactive attractions on its Burbank lot for increase his piece of Los Angeles tourist activities. The popular Warner Bros. Studio Tour has been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The idea of an aerial tramway to the Hollywood sign has been floated several times over the years to attract tourists away from residential areas and generate income for the city. Mayor Eric Garcetti relaunched the concept in May 2017, saying a gondola could have come from the Universal Studios Hollywood area.
The mayors’ office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
