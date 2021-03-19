Snoop Dogg CEO Video Celebrates Rapper INDOGGO Gin Launch





Featured products are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission on purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain verifiable data for accounting purposes. Snoop Dogg takes the lyrics of his hit song “Gin and Juice” to heart, with a new campaign celebrating the launch of his flavored gin brand, INDOGGO. The rapper thought about the money by giving premium product placement to his strawberry-infused gin in the music video for his new track, “CEO.” The song – and video – sees Snoop shout out his longevity and success in the industry, while dancing next to a giant billboard for INDOGGO, a premium gin that combines seven different herbs with an entirely strawberry flavor. natural. “I’ve been a boss and entrepreneur in this game for decades and continue to build my empire,” the rapper says. Rolling stone. My new single, “CEO”, talks about the hard work and effort I put into being the boss. With moves like launching my own brand of alcohol, INDOGGO, and with weed marks, shows and more, I stay on my head. INDOGGO was first introduced in a limited launch last fall, but the flavored spirt is now available for delivery nationwide, through sites such as Reserve Bar and Drizly. Drizly INDOGGO Gin, $ 23.99, available at Drizly While Snoop says he’s been approached to put his name behind a number of products over the years, launching a brand of gin seemed like the right move. “I have already made deals with other companies and I was grateful to work with these companies, but I had to create something that represented me,” he says. “[INDOGGO is] something that I love to drink and that I felt like everyone would like. He’s not lying either: Snoop says his new gin has even earned praise from one of his closest friends – and some harshest critics. “I knew we had created a tasty and smooth gin, but to get the approval of my friend Martha Stewart, I knew we had a winner,” he says. Working in tandem with Trusted Spirits, a beverage company specializing in famous alcohol brands, Snoop says INDOGGO has been in the works for more than two years. “We took our time to make sure the liquid, taste and packaging was perfect,” he says, adding that he went for a strawberry flavor because “it was just the right amount of sweetness without being too sweet – and it goes well with my bubblegum weed. According to Snoop, his new strawberry gin goes well with just about anything. “People always say, ‘I hate gin, I don’t drink gin’ [and] they think gin is old and mean, that’s why we created a remix on gin – infused with strawberry, ”he explains. “It’s unlike anything on the market and it’s for everyone; you can take photos or make premium cocktails. Snoop’s drink of choice is decidedly simple, somewhat reminiscent of ‘gin and juice’: “I prefer INDOGGO and Minute Maid Fruit Punch,” he says. And while it may be a few more months before the Covid restrictions ease and people can party again, Snoop says quarantine gave him time to hone his role not only in as a CEO, but also as a man of hype. “Just stay safe,” he says. “We’ve almost come through the hard part and things will open up pretty soon.” After that he said, “I’m going to find a stage to entertain people, put one up and toast with INDOGGO.”







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos