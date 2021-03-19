Kiara Advani has become the new face of Pantene India: Bollywood News





Hair care brand, Pantene launched its new campaign with Bollywood celebrity Kiara Advani, encouraging young women around the world to embrace open hair without falling out with confidence. The latest ad highlights the concerns young girls face about hair loss that forces them to tie their hair back. Pantene with Kiara Advani points out that – you didn’t grow your hair long just to tie it up! Consumer studies show that more than 50% of women across the country struggle with hair loss. Pantenes Advanced Hair Loss Solution is fortified with Vitamin B5 and Fermented Rice Water, proven to reduce hair loss in just 14 days. With regular use, hair can be left open without worrying about breakage, damage, or loss. Admired for her long, healthy hair since starting her career, Kiara Advani is known for the way she maintains it despite busy schedules and traveling. She represents today’s young women who are free thinkers, blazing their own trail, and she believes hair loss shouldn’t hinder goal achievement. Emerging among the city of Tinsel’s most successful stars, Kiara Advani said: “I have always had long hair, but hair loss is a concern we all face. Pantenes’ proven solutions are enriched of vitamin B5 and fermented rice water, which gives you flowing, flowing hair. I am delighted to be the new face of Pantene and to share my journey with other women like me who love their hair and like to wear them open. “ Binu Ninan, Country Manager for P&G Haircare, said: “We have spoken to women across the country and their main concern for their hair is still hair loss, which causes them to keep their hair tied and unable to show it off. . With the proven solutions from Pantenes, our ambition is that women can leave their hair open more freely, without worrying about hair loss. We are happy to have Kiara Advani on board, who is a role model for young women around the world. “ ALSO READ: Kiara Advani leaves us breathless with a Giuseppe di Morabito polka dot ruffle top and a black thigh split skirt BOLLYWOOD NEWS Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos