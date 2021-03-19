Actor Eric Roberts defends Meghan Markle

Actor Eric Roberts, who has appeared in nine episodes of “Suits,” is alongside Meghan Markle. When asked by Inside Edition if he saw Markle bullying anyone on set, Roberts said, “Of course not, because she’s not a bully at all, in my experience.

“She was always prepared. She has always been very easy, kind, accessible, approachable, not in a hurry, ”he continued.

Roberts says their one-on-one interactions have always been charming.

“She couldn’t have been more gracious and she’s always been kind to me,” said Roberts.

Roberts describes a rehearsal that Markle was unable to attend.

“She reached us by loudspeaker. She continued to apologize for not being there. She stayed through the whole reading – not just her scenes, ”said Roberts.

Roberts says he watched Markle and Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah and could relate to the tension between the two royal brothers. Roberts had his own difficult relationship with his sister, actress Julia Roberts and has some advice for Harry and William

“Here’s what I know about the family. Whatever the family situation, it belongs to the family. They created it and have to solve it, ”Eric said.

