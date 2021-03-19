Hailey Baldwin opens up about marrying Justin Bieber at a very young age: ‘We saw a lot

Hailey Baldwin launched into the idea of ​​getting married at the age of 21.

The model now 24 years old recently open to her about tying the knot with Justin Bieber in 2018 and what it was like to be married at such a young age.

“I got married when I was 21, two months before I was 22, which is incredibly young,” Baldwin told the newspaper. “And it almost sounds ridiculous when you say it out loud.”

“Although I think for someone like me and someone like Justin, [it’s different]”She continued.” We have seen a lot for our age. We’ve both lived enough lives to know this is what we want. “

Baldwin, who graces the cover of Elles’s April issue, also spoke of the lack of anonymity she and Bieber, now 27, faced as their marriage began.

“At the start of our marriage, I just wanted to hide,” Baldwin confessed. “I was like, I don’t want so much people in my business. I feel like everyone’s doing my a–. I was like, is there no anonymity? Can I get some back?

The media barrage and public control eventually became so pervasive that Baldwin permanently disabled comments on his Instagram account.

“I remember someone told me that [turning off the public comments] really reduces your engagement. And I was like, I could give an f– about the engagement! People terrorize me. Commitment, bagging. I do not care! Baldwin said.

In February, Baldwin appeared in an episode of Women’s Health UK “Going for Goal” and revealed that she sees a therapist “constantly” to deal with the stress of fame and the negativity that comes with it.

“The way I have handled a lot of attention, negative attention, lies and just the media in general is that I have talked a lot with a therapist,” she explained. “I do therapy consistently. I think being able to process these things and process those feelings has helped a lot.”

Baldwin also mentioned that exercising, praying, and removing social media apps from her phone are other ways she manages to be in the limelight, noting that she has stopped reading comments as a result. line.

“I don’t read comments. I close my comments on my personal page, so only people I am can comment. It has actually changed a lot for me because I know that all the people I follow will only be there. ‘one or the other. positive in the comments. “

“I think for a while it was like people made me feel like I needed to explain myself when the reality is I don’t owe them anything,” Baldwin added.