Popular private movie screenings at Bow Tie theaters

It’s a movie buff’s dream; renting an entire theater for yourself and your closest friends, not having to worry about grown-ups sitting in front of you, getting the best seat in the house and – most importantly – doing it in the safest way possible.

This is what Bow Tie Cinemas has been offering since December in the Capital Region with its private movie nights at its premises in Saratoga Springs Criterion and Schenectady Movieland 6. Although its Wilton site remains closed and is no longer mentioned on the Company website Joe Masher, chief operating officer of Bow Tie, said private screenings at their other two Capital Region locations were boosting business at the other 518 theaters. He has not commented on whether Wilton’s site is permanently closed.

When we were shut down, it became clear that if we got permission to reopen, we wouldn’t have product to play on all screens, Masher said. Schenectady is a little different since there are six screens, but we have cinemas where there are 21 screens. We also felt that people would feel safer when they reopened if they could watch movies with just their friends and family. This is why we have reworked our website a bit to book private parties directly on the site. It turned out to be so successful that I never see it go away, to be honest.

To purchase a private screening, the public can go to the Bow Ties website and select a date. Each date has between three and four films available, with most weekends sold out once they go on sale. When they land, audiences can choose between newer movies, which cost $ 149 on weekdays and $ 199 on weekends, and a handful of classic movies, which cost $ 99 anytime. Viewers can attend with up to 20 family and friends, but they are still required to wear masks at all times except when eating.

It has been phenomenal, Masher said. The capital region has always been a good market for us. Both theaters are doing quite well in defending themselves and staying open. We put them on sale a few weeks in advance and people buy them back right away.

Standard Bow Tie shows include Shrek, Back to the Future, and Despicable Me. These tend to be relatively popular, Masher said, while the holidays have special screenings. On Valentine’s Day, Bow Tie gifted When Harry Met Sally, The Bodyguard and The Notebook.

It’s exciting to see people coming back to the movies for the private shows and the regular shows. People are excited to feel normal again, Masher said. It provides a certain normality and escapes the tentacles of the pandemic.

Local movie critic Jackson Murphy, who reviews the films on lights-camera-jackson.com and Youtube, said he had yet to try to view privately at Bow Tie but was optimistic as to experience.

I think it’s great that these Bow Tie Theaters in the Capital Region are open. These private rental evenings allow you to see a classic / older movie for just $ 99 and a new version for $ 149. It’s a good deal, Murphy wrote. And every time I’ve been to their website and Fandango to see what new movies they’re playing each week, many Private Movie Party sessions are usually sold out. People are certainly benefiting from it.

Although the Bow Ties website said these experiences were a limited time offer, Masher insisted it won’t and will likely need an online update.

I think it’s going to be here for a while, Masher said. I don’t see it disappearing.

More from The Daily Gazette:

Categories: -The Daily Gazette, Entertainment