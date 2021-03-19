‘Violet’ review | Hollywood journalist

Olivia Munn heads up Justine Bateman’s directorial debut, the story of a Hollywood executive’s struggle to quench the hostile voice in her head and live a more authentic life.



In a memorable episode of Seinfeld, George Costanza decides to change his life by doing the opposite of what he usually does in his daily decision making. This same existential experience leads Purple, although without the desired laughs. For the main character, played by Olivia Munn, the change is not as easy as it is for George. But after a life of obedience to the “committee” in her head, she’s more and more aware of the disconnect between the life she leads and the life she wants.

This committee is really a guy, a dictatorial villain voiced by Justin Theroux, like The Voice. His withered rebuke and stern orders to Violet are woven into and around the film’s dialogue and action. A second voice reacts to what’s going on as well, but it’s a silent voice, the voice of Violet’s innermost desires and questions. These thoughts appear on the screen in a large handwritten text: “What’s wrong with me?”; “I want you to stay”; “Why was I afraid to do the things I love?” The back-and-forth that follows pits Violet’s enemy within (what practitioners at The Tools call Part x) against Violet’s soul.

At particularly self-destructive moments for her protagonist, writer-director Justine Bateman injects flashing images of disaster, violence, and rotting animals. The screen might turn red and the sheet music, from Los Angeles electronic rock trio Vum, might deepen its moan. It doesn’t take long to understand this multi-channel narrative scheme, with its disturbing visuals and conflicting voices. But soon you might hear an additional voice, the one in your head, asking where the seriousness of self-improvement ends and where the satire begins, if at all, and what to do with Violet herself. Is she an emblematic figure or a figure that we are supposed to take literally?

She’s a production manager in her 30s who stays with her screenwriter friend Red (Luke Bracey) in her mid-century kitchen on top of a hill while her rain-damaged kitchen is being repaired. His home is also being renovated. This is the world we are in, the circle of high-end real estate in LA and high-powered social circles. (The small company where Violet works is headquartered in the monument Sowden House.) On the orders of her inner committee, Violet endures the condescension and disrespect of those who report to her technically, the transparent manipulator Bradley (Zachary Gordon) and the sarcastic Julie (Cassandra Cardenes). As in most organizations, the stench begins in the head; Violet’s boss is a top-notch louse, played by an unusually hissing Dennis Boutsikaris.

Her protective assistant, Keith (Keith Powers), can’t understand why she puts up with the abuse, but he doesn’t know the voice in her head. On that front, Violet has confided in only one person, her friend Lila (Erica Ash), and their initial conversation on the subject is not going very well. A production designer with a strong self-image (“My parents told me I’m awesome”), Lila urges Violet to think of Red as more than her geeky childhood friend. But even though he’s single, good-looking, supportive, kind and emotionally available, not to mention sharing his home with her, he’s no executive and therefore, according to Violet, not “the type of guy with. who I should go out “.

But she still finds herself avoiding calls from the studio hotshot (Peter Jacobson) who would do the trick. Something in his carefully maintained mission of climbing the ladder is falling apart at the seams. The abstract poetry-based passion project she sidelined begins to resurface (in Hollywood ?!), even as she moves forward with the redundant title game-based film. Flame of fire, and endures long-range intrusions of disdain and jealousy from his brother (Todd Stashwick) and aunt (Bonnie Bedelia) in the Midwest.

Hollywood vet Bateman has a sure eye for the industry scene, from his transactional sex dealings with the devil to restaurants that are as much about being seen as they are being fed. His observations of the biz and its different types can be sharp, and the three-minute streak that puts 45 crew members onscreen after the closing credits serves as a cleansing tonic after egos parade over the hour. and a half previous.

She draws naturalistic performances by Munn and a large supporting cast. But the story itself ultimately feels lost below the levels of artifice rather than reinforced by it. The stakes for Violet are certainly important to her, but they don’t have the dramatic weight to make them important to us. A Hollywood resident who has never considered therapy is a little hard to believe, but there are times when Violet’s sanity seems like an issue that needs more than a shrink. The less talk of a flashback incident involving candles, the better.

As constant and extreme as Violet’s doubts and self-criticism are, most of us can certainly relate to the general experience, and Lila’s comment to Violet that “maybe you’ve got yourself into something. role you no longer want to play. ” But as secular and universal as the career-happiness-happiness shock at the heart of Purpleis, it is difficult to relate to the bravery of its central figure. Violet’s supposed big jumps between one helm station and another, and into the arms of the steamboat standing two feet apart, are far from the mark. I’m curious to see what Bateman will do next. Purple, not so much.

Location: South by Southwest Film Festival (Spotlight)

Production companies: Section 5 in association with Loose Cannon Pictures

Interpretation: Olivia Munn, Luke Bracey, Justin Theroux, Bonnie Bedelia, Zachary Gordon, Erica Ash, Simon Quarterman, Rob Benedict, Dennis Boutsikaris, Todd Stashwick, Laura San Giacomo, Jim OHeir, Peter Jacobson, Keith Powers, Cassandra Cardenas, Al Madrigal, Rain Phoenix, Anne Ramsay, Colleen Camp, Federico Dordei, Jason Dohring, Jordan Belfi

Director-Screenwriter: Justine Bateman

Producers: Justine Bateman, Michael D Jones, Larry Hummel, Matt Paul

Executive Producers: Cassian Elwes, Jay Paul, Matt Lituchy, Rob Rubano, Jonathan Schurgin, Anders Liljeblad

Director of Photography: Mark Williams

Production designer: Fernanda Guerrero

Costume designer: Peggy A. Schnitzer

Editor: Jay Friedkin

Music: Vum

Casting directors: Orly Sitowitz, Stacey Pianko

Sales: CAA

92 minutes