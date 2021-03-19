Prachi Desai explains why she hasn’t worked in more movies: “ Bollywood is all about acting within movie families ”

Actor Prachi Desai is set to return to screens soon with Manoj Bajpayee’s Silence Can You Hear It. While she has been working in cinema since 2006, the course has not been too consistent. The actor is now opening up about what keeps him from making more movies and shows.

After making her mark on the small screen with popular shows like Kasam Se and Kasautii Zindagii Kayy, she quickly graduated in cinema with Farhan Akhtar’s Rock On! in 2008. Since then, she has worked in a few reality shows and in some films.

Speaking of huge gaps in his career, Prachi said News18, I think everyone was playing the wait-and-see game back then because TV artists weren’t considered so seriously for movies back then. Second, we’ve all seen how Bollywood is all about playing within movie families, so that’s another reason. “

She further told the news channel: “Plus, I have always been a private person and someone who has never touched clans that sometimes help me. So as a teenager, I was on my own. I didn’t understand at the time. add to that, I was getting repetitive offers and had to choose what I thought was best for me at the time.

Silence … can you hear it? Also stars Sahil Vaid, Vaquar, Barkha Singh, Shirish Sharma, Sohaila Kapoor, Amit Thakkar and Garima Yagnik. It is expected to land online on March 26.