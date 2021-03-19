Entertainment
The Walking Dead actor breaks down his thrill [SPOILER] Scene
The Walking Dead star Ross Marquand has raised the curtain on a tense scene from the season 10C finale, “One More.”
WARNING: The following contains spoilers for The walking dead Season 10, Episode 19, “One More,” airs Sunday on AMC.
In “One More” – the last episode of Season of the living dead 10C airing on AMC – Aaron (Ross Marquand) and Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) find themselves in a twisted game of Russian roulette at the behest of Termy, which adds a new rule: players can choose to point the gun at their opponent . Aaron refuses to light the gun on Gabriel, instead pointing it at himself, Marquand shedding light on his character’s decision.
“Well I think both men were willing to do it because the hope, of course, was that the other man would be allowed to be released,” Marquand said in an interview with ComicBook.com. “And with that assumption, apparently he could take care of the other’s daughter and they could go on without worrying about leaving their daughters unattended. I think there is this unspoken connection with Gabriel and Aaron and it was okay. be the case, you know?
“So, I love that they never even thought of turning the gun,” the actor continued. “I think it would have been such a start for both of them. And even though Gabriel believes that there are some evil people in the world, they are no more the exception than they are the rule. I don’t think so. not that he himself thinks he’s mean. And I don’t think he is. I think he’s still very much aware of his own kindness and compassion, and that’s why he keeps turning the gun on himself. And that’s why Aaron keeps gunning on himself too. “
That being said, Aaron and Gabriel’s bond is presented with a challenge when Gabriel crushes Mays in the head, much to Aaron’s shock. “I think it’s definitely redeemable,” Marquand said of the action, “but I think it’s going to give Aaron a break, and it’s going to make him really question the kind of man Gabriel Go ahead.”
Marquand says he doesn’t think “there’s no way Aaron can’t be savagely affected by this and not view Gabriel as someone who may have changed irrevocably. And maybe it’s a change that is for the better. Maybe it’s a change that will make him a more proactive leader. But Aaron, I think, still hopes to believe in the goodness of people. they think it’s the one thing they’ve really shared more than anything. So it’ll be interesting to see how they navigate. the landscape moves forward. Whether Gabriel is going to be much harsher and ruthless, or s’ he’s slowly going to get back to where he’s been with Aaron. “
The walking dead stars Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Lauren Cohan, Josh McDermitt, Christian Serratos, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Seth Gilliam, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton and Cooper Andrews. The series airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET / PT on AMC and can air early on AMC +.
