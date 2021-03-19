Johnny Depp awaits appeal decision in UK ‘Wife Beater’ defamation lawsuit





Johnny Depp awaits UK Court of Appeal ruling on defamation lawsuit he lost against newspaper calling him ‘wife beater’

Johnny Depp is now awaiting a decision on his appeal to the UK Court of Appeal after initially losing his libel case against Rupert Murdoch-owned UK newspaper The Sun. The old one Fantastic beasts star had filed the complaint after the tabloid repeated claims made by Depp’s ex-wife, Aquaman star Amber Heard, as the Pirates of the Caribbean The actor was physically abusive towards her during their tumultuous and short-lived marriage. In 2018, The Sun (part of News Group Newspapers, a division of Murdoch’s News Corp) published a critical headline about hiring Depp for Fantastic Beasts new sequel, Gone Potty: How JK Rowling Can Be Really Happy Casting Wife Beater Johnny Depp in New Fantastic Beasts Movie? After listening to both sides tell their side of the various alleged cases of abuse during Depp and Heard’s marriage, Judge Andrew Nicol ruled that the allegations were “substantially true” and that The Sun had not defamed Depp. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. RELATED: Johnny Depps Defamation Lawsuit Against Amber Heard Has Been Delayed Again A key to Depp’s appeal was her recent claim, which Heard’s attorney partially confirmed, that Heard did not actually donate the $ 7 million she received from Depp as part of their divorce settlement at the LAs Children Hospital Foundation and the American Civil Liberties Union, as Heard had claimed. at the time. Depp’s attorney claims Heard made a calculated and manipulative lie and that his omission of the truth tipped the scales from the very beginning. “ RELATED: Amber Heard Wants LAPD & Disney Finding Out in Johnny Depp’s Defamation Costume In other words, Nicol’s decision on the case was really up to whoever he believed, Depp or Heard, as their stories were often diametrically opposed. Ultimately, Nicol found Heard more believable than Depp, in part because of Depp’s confession when testifying about his drug and alcohol problems. However, Nicol also specifically noted that Heard donated the money as part of her thought process to determine that she was a more reliable source of information, as part of Depp’s attorneys’ arguments that Heard only married Depp for money. So if they made that claim and she gave all the money he paid her in the divorce, then that would argue that she was there for the money to appear unreasonable. Lord Justice Underhill of the UK Court of Appeal noted that it would be some time before we learned of their decision, saying: We are not going to make an immediate decision today, but we will be making it very soon. and it will be made in writing. “ Depp is also suing Heard in Virginia for libel over an article she wrote for The Washington Post, also alleging that Depp abused her. This long-delayed case is unlikely to be heard until 2022. KEEP READING: Johnny Depp Appeals UK Court Decision in ‘Wife Beater’ Defamation Case Source: Deadline Zack Snyder’s Justice League: Deborah Snyder breaks down this Knightmare scene

